Sylvester Stallone Gave Trump A Wild Nickname And People Have Feelings About It

Sylvester Stallone has portrayed some iconic characters, and now he appears to be doing some dream casting of his own after giving Donald Trump the wild nickname of "the second George Washington." According to Variety, Stallone recently introduced Trump at the America First Policy Institute gala, where he drew comparisons between Trump and the first American president, saying, "When George Washington defended his country, he had no idea that he was going to change the world. Because without him, you could imagine what the world would look like. Guess what? We got the second George Washington. Congratulations!"

Stallone also compared Trump to Rocky Balboa, the character that brought Stallone an Oscar nomination, saying (via X), "[Rocky] was a chosen person ... Something was going to happen, this man was going to go through a metamorphosis. This man was going to change lives, just like President Trump." After overcoming plenty of tragedy of his own, Stallone clearly has a soft spot for epic character arcs. He lauded Trump, stating, "We are in the presence of a really mythical character. I love mythology, and this individual does not exist on this planet. Nobody in the world could've pulled off what he pulled off. So I'm in awe." In the comments underneath the video on X, people were divided, with naysayers saying, "Done with Stallone" and "Bye Sly," while Trump enthusiasts celebrated the Rambo-actor's endorsement, commenting, "Let's go Sly!"