What We Know About Arnold Schwarzenegger's Political Views

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a dark horse. He went from Mr. Olympia to a Hollywood star. Schwarzenegger once saved a man's life and married into U.S. political royalty, saying "I do" to Maria Shriver, then became the governor of California in 2003. Shriver hails from a democratic dynasty. So does Arnold hold the same political views?

On the surface, Schwarzenegger and Schriver's marriage appeared odd. As Eunice Kennedy's daughter, and John F. Kennedy's niece, Shriver bleeds blue. So, eyebrows were raised in 1986 when she married Arnold Schwarzenegger, an outspoken moderate Republican. Schwarzenegger prefers to keep things fuzzy regarding his political ideology, like so many other aspects of his life.

"I operate with a European mind, and I also operate with an American mind. That's why no one can figure me out. It has nothing to do with 'Republican versus Democrat.' I never paid attention to any of this political stuff, period, because I think that both are full of crap," he told The New York Times. That said, Schwarzenegger ran for Governor on a Republican ticket and undoubtedly leans right, not left, on the political scale. "[There are] the Republican principles, and [there are] what the Republican Party stands for today," Schwarzenegger explained. "I am with the Republican principles. Just because someone is screwing up doesn't mean I have to leave that philosophy." So, what do we know about Arnold Schwarzenegger's political views?