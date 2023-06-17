Maria Shriver's Family Connection To John F. Kennedy Explained

Many know Maria Shriver as the broadcast newscaster or as actor Arnold Schwarzenegger's former wife, but did you know that the philanthropist is also a part of the Kennedy family?

Of course, Shriver had her own exposure to politics when she was the First Lady of California under Schwarzenegger's 2003 to 2011 role as Governor of the Golden State. In the course of her ex-husband's two-term reign, she dedicated her time to initiatives that focused on Alzheimer's disease, childhood obesity, serving low-income families, and helping veterans. During this time, Shriver directed The Women's Conference, which hosted the likes of journalist Diane Sawyer and former First Ladies Michelle Obama and Laura Bush, per Shriver's website. Under the Peabody winner's direction, The Women's Conference helped fund the creation of the California Museum. While the Los Angeles Times criticized the gubernatorial First Lady for the "self-promotion" of her books and businesses in a 2005 article, the publication posited that Shriver had "recast the 'First Lady' as a powerful role in California."

Shriver's deep involvement in politics is undoubtedly a result of her familial connection to American political royalty, which greatly influenced her upbringing and shaped her childhood.