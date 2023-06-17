Maria Shriver's Family Connection To John F. Kennedy Explained
Many know Maria Shriver as the broadcast newscaster or as actor Arnold Schwarzenegger's former wife, but did you know that the philanthropist is also a part of the Kennedy family?
Of course, Shriver had her own exposure to politics when she was the First Lady of California under Schwarzenegger's 2003 to 2011 role as Governor of the Golden State. In the course of her ex-husband's two-term reign, she dedicated her time to initiatives that focused on Alzheimer's disease, childhood obesity, serving low-income families, and helping veterans. During this time, Shriver directed The Women's Conference, which hosted the likes of journalist Diane Sawyer and former First Ladies Michelle Obama and Laura Bush, per Shriver's website. Under the Peabody winner's direction, The Women's Conference helped fund the creation of the California Museum. While the Los Angeles Times criticized the gubernatorial First Lady for the "self-promotion" of her books and businesses in a 2005 article, the publication posited that Shriver had "recast the 'First Lady' as a powerful role in California."
Shriver's deep involvement in politics is undoubtedly a result of her familial connection to American political royalty, which greatly influenced her upbringing and shaped her childhood.
John F. Kennedy was Maria Shriver's uncle
Reporter and author Maria Shriver spent a portion of her childhood in the White House while her uncle, the 35th President of the United States, John F. Kennedy. Maria is the daughter of Eunice Kennedy Shriver — who is the younger sister of JFK and the fifth Kennedy sibling — making the newscaster JFK's niece. Eunice went on to marry Robert "Sargent" Shriver in 1953 and welcomed Maria in 1955. The future First Lady of California was just a young girl when her uncle was elected the commander-in-chief in 1961. The Archive of The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum contains a photo of the entire Kennedy family — including 5-year-old Maria — celebratorily posing on the White House lawn in 1961. There's one picture in the archive with Maria, JFK himself, and his daughter Caroline swimming together in July 1963 during a family vacation in Massachusetts just months before his assassination in Texas.
The Today correspondent reminisced on her uncle's "light" on the 57th anniversary of his assassination. "His smile lit up the room. His words inspired millions, and his service brought hope to millions. But he was also a father, a son, a beloved brother, and uncle," Maria wrote. "I remember this day like it happened a moment ago. My world stopped, as did so many others today."
'Lost' Maria Shriver was determined to make a name for herself
It's easy to feel like you're in the shadow of giants when your uncle was one of the most beloved U.S. Presidents. During a 2018 episode of "SuperSoul Conversations with Oprah," Maria Shriver described feeling "lost" when she was growing up due to her being "a Kennedy without a first name, without really [her] own identity." She recounted how she learned from an early age that people were more interested in following the lives of the more famous Kennedy siblings, like Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy or Senator Ted Kennedy. Maria's mother, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, played a vital role in philanthropy and was the founder of the Special Olympics. However, unlike her siblings, she maintained a lower public profile.
"People would come up to me and say, 'Which Kennedy are you?'" Maria recounted to Oprah Winfrey. "Growing up, I was always like, 'Wow,' It wasn't like a thing to be Eunice's daughter. And I was really determined to become Maria."
Not only was there steep competition on her mother's side, but her father — Robert "Sargent" Shriver — was a U.S. naval officer in World War II, helped found the Peace Corps, served as U.S. ambassador to France and ran for President himself in 1972. Talk about great expectations! But Maria took those expectations and turned them into motivation. "I have always been surrounded by extraordinary people doing extraordinary things," Maria wrote in the autobiography section her website. "At times, it's been challenging. But more often than not, it's been motivating."