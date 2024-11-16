Celebrities Are Being Brutally Honest About Paul Vs. Tyson
Celebrities! They're just like us: Equally unimpressed with reality TV-style boxing matches and saddened by Mike Tyson's tragic post-glory days story. A-Z listers alike flocked to social media to share their thoughts on Jake Paul and Tyson's wild face-off, and everyone was saying the same thing: no, just, no.
"Just sad smh. I cut it off because I couldn't watch anymore. It's sad to see Mike Tyson like this because I went to every Tyson fight. This fight tonight was not great for boxing," Magic Johnson lamented on X, formerly Twitter. "This is truly heart breaking to watch 58 year old Mike Tyson in the ring right now," former pro football quarterback Robert Griffin III bemoaned. However, some celebs were more cutting in their opinion. Fellow boxing legend Terence Crawford didn't hold back with the heavy blows. "I love Mike Tyson, but they giving him too much credit. He looked like trash. To train that long and only throw 97 punches the whole fight is crazy. I'm just glad he didn't get hurt out there," he wrote.
Whatever the opinion, there's no arguing over the tragedy of how Tyson is forced to make money now, which has resulted in a humiliating fall from grace. Back in the heyday, "Iron Mike" was unbeatable. During his career, Tyson's overall record is 50-7, with 44 wins by knockouts. In July 1986, he knocked out Marvin Frazier, son of former heavyweight champion Smokin' Joe Frazier, in an astounding 30 seconds.
Paul vs Tyson match was just sad
Mike Tyson's tragic return to the ring after nearly two decades was universally panned by fans, pundits, and celebs alike. His decision to face off against Jake Paul, a former social media star 31 years his junior, was viewed as a cynical cash grab and a tragic closing chapter in the once-great fighter's career.
"What a sad watch. Whole thing was sad. Mike Tyson is twice the age of Jake Paul ffs. It was never ever gonna be close. I can't believe that this elderly abuse was even sanctioned. Just disgusting," KSI wrote in an Instagram story post. The YouTuber-turned-boxer had been a vocal critic of the fight before the two even stepped into the ring. He predicted a Paul win in a pre-match post on X and slammed the event organizers. "They are sending a lamb to the slaughter," KSI wrote.
However, some still had faith in Iron Mike and his ability to bust out with his famed right uppercut. A hugely optimistic (or delusional) Drake shared on Instagram that he bet a whopping $355,000 on a Tyson win. Oh dear.
Not everybody was hating on Paul vs Tyson
Celebrity reactions to the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight fiasco were mixed. Still, the overwhelming consensus was that it was sad and tragic. Many slammed the fight organizers and claimed the whole thing was just one big money grab. Tyson Fury was one person who bucked against the trend. He told Pro Boxing Fans on November 12 that he was totally there for it and that any haters were just "jealous' because they weren't the ones making money off the showdown.
The British pro pugilist praised Paul for drawing in the crowds and bringing more attention to the sport. His comments likely won't go down too well with his little brother, though. Tommy Fury and Paul have a longtime beef. They attempted — but miserably failed — to settle their differences with a grudge fight in February 2023. However, the split decision in favor of Tommy only added more fuel to the feud fire.
Meanwhile, Connor McGregor caused a firestorm with a controversial post that he hastily deleted. "They are eyeing Prichard Colon for next opponent," the Irish MMA and pro boxer wrote. That was appalling taste by anyone's standards, given that the Puerto Rican boxer is struggling to recover after suffering severe head injuries during a 2015 fight against Terrel Williams put him in a coma. "What a scumbag," one boxing fan commented. "This is crazy, this guy needs to be disciplined," another charged. "Lower than a snakes belly," a third fumed.