Celebrities Are Being Brutally Honest About Paul Vs. Tyson

Celebrities! They're just like us: Equally unimpressed with reality TV-style boxing matches and saddened by Mike Tyson's tragic post-glory days story. A-Z listers alike flocked to social media to share their thoughts on Jake Paul and Tyson's wild face-off, and everyone was saying the same thing: no, just, no.

"Just sad smh. I cut it off because I couldn't watch anymore. It's sad to see Mike Tyson like this because I went to every Tyson fight. This fight tonight was not great for boxing," Magic Johnson lamented on X, formerly Twitter. "This is truly heart breaking to watch 58 year old Mike Tyson in the ring right now," former pro football quarterback Robert Griffin III bemoaned. However, some celebs were more cutting in their opinion. Fellow boxing legend Terence Crawford didn't hold back with the heavy blows. "I love Mike Tyson, but they giving him too much credit. He looked like trash. To train that long and only throw 97 punches the whole fight is crazy. I'm just glad he didn't get hurt out there," he wrote.

Whatever the opinion, there's no arguing over the tragedy of how Tyson is forced to make money now, which has resulted in a humiliating fall from grace. Back in the heyday, "Iron Mike" was unbeatable. During his career, Tyson's overall record is 50-7, with 44 wins by knockouts. In July 1986, he knocked out Marvin Frazier, son of former heavyweight champion Smokin' Joe Frazier, in an astounding 30 seconds.