Jake Paul And Mike Tyson's Wild Face-Off Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

After months of hype, the showdown between boxing icon Mike Tyson and vlogger-turned-fighter Jake Paul is finally happening. But instead of fueling excitement, their final staredown left fans rolling their eyes. Tyson smacked Paul during the face-off — a move so over-the-top that fans immediately called it staged. If this was their attempt to generate buzz, it feels more like reality TV than real boxing.

Originally set for July, the fight was delayed after Tyson's ulcer forced him to pause training. Now rescheduled for November 15, 2024, it marks Tyson's first sanctioned bout in nearly two decades. Fans are eager to see if the GOAT still has it, while Tyson seems equally fired up to prove he still got it. On the other hand, Paul is treating this as his chance to climb boxing's credibility ladder. "He's the one that wanted it to be a pro fight and me, as a young person in this sport, is not going to (pass) up the opportunity to fight the GOAT of boxing," Paul told AP News. "It's like Ja Morant turning down a 1-v-1 against LeBron. It's not going to happen."

With Tyson out to defend his legacy and Paul hoping to silence critics, the stakes couldn't be higher. But instead of ramping up excitement, Tyson's slap has left fans rolling their eyes. Was it a genuine moment of intensity or a desperate bid for attention? Either way, the fans aren't here for it.