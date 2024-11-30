Angelina Jolie Outfits That Completely Missed The Mark

Angelina Jolie's latest role is that of the late opera singer Maria Callas, and she made fans do a double take at the film's premiere on October 26 with her new look. Instead of her usual sleek 'do, Jolie wore her honey-colored hair in messy, loose curls around her face. That wasn't the only disheveled thing about her look. The "Maria" star wore a long silky dress from her clothing line, Atelier Jolie, but she didn't do her brand any favors. The bodice was terribly wrinkled, and the geometric panels at the waist created an odd shape. What's more, she had a large black shawl draped over her shoulders, which may have been an attempt to hide all the creases in her dress.

As we all know, fashion faux pas never go unnoticed by the public, and Redditors shared their dislike for Jolie's frock. "I love that she is branching out and trying something new. But this whole hair, outfit, even the thick red lip with this color palette is not it," a fan commented. Another tactfully stated, "Rare miss for Angelina. I don't know how to say this nicely but she looks like she woke up, tore the curlers out of her hair, and threw a jacket over her nightie before jumping in the car." Considering she had worn this particular dress before, one would think Jolie would have known to steam it before the premiere, but alas!