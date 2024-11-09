Angelina Jolie Has Worn Some Very Risqué Outfits Over The Years

Angelina Jolie has never been somebody who's afraid of causing controversy, and she's a pro at being the center of attention, both on and off the camera. There have been plenty of Jolie looks that have caused a stir over the years — a slew of risqué outfits that helped add to her femme fatale mystique and edgy rocker creds — landing her a regular spot on both the best and worst dressed lists.

But it's not just her style choices that have made a splash. Jolie's personal life has hogged the headlines, too — often for all the wrong reasons, sadly. She's been front and center of many celebrity scandals that no one was expecting. And, of course, lest we forget, she was involved in one of the most scandalous love affairs in Hollywood history. However, she seemingly just shrugs it all off.

Jolie rarely puts a foot wrong these days, though. Since her messy split from Brad Pitt, she's been focused on their kids, her career, and activism work (and fighting with Pitt). Still, her wild child days may be over, but they're far from forgotten, as is the case with some of her red carpet outré outfits. We're looking at some of Jolie's risqué looks from over the years.