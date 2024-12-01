What Cameron Diaz Really Looks Like Without All Of The Makeup
Cameron Diaz temporarily left the spotlight after commanding the screen in films such as "Charlie's Angels" and "Shrek," but she's returned to star in "Back in Action," a highly anticipated action film also starring Jamie Foxx. As she conducts her press tour for the film, slated for a 2025 release, we've been reminded of the gorgeous star's bombshell status — which remains even without the makeup. Before her sabbatical, Diaz was regarded as one of Hollywood's most stunning ingenues, which, of course, means that fans flocked to soak up as much of her beauty knowledge as humanly possible. Speaking of that knowledge, Diaz, who's known for rocking a wide range of makeup, has always embraced the conversation around her timeless visage.
In December 2022, Diaz filmed a video detailing how she got ready for a girl's night with her squad. Posted to the Merit Instagram page, Diaz left no stone unturned as she went through her beauty routine from start to finish. "I use the Raspberry Beret for my lips and cheeks," she said, referencing the Merit beauty products she used in the video. "It's my favorite. I've always been a plummy girl." Next, she primed her face with Merit brand concealer in the color Ochre. As she explained, the product's yellow tint helped to cancel out the subtle redness in her skin. Then she moved on with the brand's Bronze Balm in the color Clay. After that, she applied more Raspberry Beret to her cheeks before taming her brows and lashes. "All the faces we make when we put our makeup on," she joked. Of course, all of Diaz's faces are 10s across the board — even when she goes makeup-free.
Cameron Diaz exudes happiness without makeup
Cameron Diaz briefly showed fans her makeup-free face in the video above, but she really went for it in this adorable selfie with her friend, fellow actor Drew Barrymore. In a car selfie posted in July 2018, Diaz posed next to the talk show host, flaunting her smiling, makeup-free face to Barrymore's millions of followers. While Diaz admittedly looked a little different without makeup, the lack of glam did little to diminish her God-given beauty, which radiated throughout the photo. In fact, the toned-down look helped shift the focus to her oceanic eyes, along with the genuine joy exuding from the photograph. By the way, Barrymore looked pretty radiant herself. Can someone say ageless!?
Speaking of being an ageless beauty, Diaz appeared on "Dr. Oz" to discuss the aging process and what she'd learned to combat it. First up, getting enough shuteye! "I try to get six [hours]," shared the star. "Six is my minimum. Eight is my optimum. Six hours is usually what I get." She also revealed that she'd started wearing sunglasses to protect her eyes from harmful UV rays. As far as internal health, handwashing is also very important, as it helps eradicate harmful bacteria from the skin's surface. However, her most important tip was to face the aging process with a positive attitude. "Again, it affects us on a cellular level, aging." she said. "We have to accept [aging]. The more you accept it, the healthier and happier you live, but the longer you live," she continued.