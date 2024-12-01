What Cameron Diaz Really Looks Like Without All Of The Makeup

Cameron Diaz temporarily left the spotlight after commanding the screen in films such as "Charlie's Angels" and "Shrek," but she's returned to star in "Back in Action," a highly anticipated action film also starring Jamie Foxx. As she conducts her press tour for the film, slated for a 2025 release, we've been reminded of the gorgeous star's bombshell status — which remains even without the makeup. Before her sabbatical, Diaz was regarded as one of Hollywood's most stunning ingenues, which, of course, means that fans flocked to soak up as much of her beauty knowledge as humanly possible. Speaking of that knowledge, Diaz, who's known for rocking a wide range of makeup, has always embraced the conversation around her timeless visage.

In December 2022, Diaz filmed a video detailing how she got ready for a girl's night with her squad. Posted to the Merit Instagram page, Diaz left no stone unturned as she went through her beauty routine from start to finish. "I use the Raspberry Beret for my lips and cheeks," she said, referencing the Merit beauty products she used in the video. "It's my favorite. I've always been a plummy girl." Next, she primed her face with Merit brand concealer in the color Ochre. As she explained, the product's yellow tint helped to cancel out the subtle redness in her skin. Then she moved on with the brand's Bronze Balm in the color Clay. After that, she applied more Raspberry Beret to her cheeks before taming her brows and lashes. "All the faces we make when we put our makeup on," she joked. Of course, all of Diaz's faces are 10s across the board — even when she goes makeup-free.