John F. Kennedy's Autopsy Report Has Some Chilling Details

November 22, 1963, is etched in history as a day when time seemed to stand still. On that day, President John F. Kennedy was fatally shot while rolling through Texas in a motorcade with his wife, Jackie Kennedy, and Texas Governor John Connally. Officially, the finger pointed at Lee Harvey Oswald, a man with motives still murky to this day. But that didn't stop a slew of conspiracy theories from taking off. Maybe it was the Cubans or the Russians, or perhaps Vice President Lyndon B. Johnson, who conveniently stepped into the presidency after Kennedy's death. Some even suspect the CIA had been involved. Fast forward to today, and these theories still persist. What remains indisputable, however, is that JFK's death was the result of gunfire, though his official autopsy unearthed more than just the obvious.

Just mere hours after he was declared dead, an autopsy at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, confirmed that JFK was hit by two separate bullets from behind. "It is our opinion that the deceased died as a result of two perforating gunshot wounds inflicted by high‐velocity projectiles fired by a person or persons unknown. The projectiles were fired from a point behind and somewhat above the level of the deceased," the report read, per The New York Times, noting that one bullet went through his neck and the other severely damaged his brain. "It is our opinion that the wound of the skull produced such extensive damage to the brain as to preclude the possibility of the deceased surviving this injury."

But that's not all. The autopsy also revealed that JFK had an autoimmune disease he had quietly been dealing with, a fact the public never knew — and something he, too, reportedly denied.