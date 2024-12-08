What Martha Stewart's Former Fellow Inmates Say She's Really Like

Martha Stewart is a multimedia mogul and a convict. It was during her time in prison that the world's most famous homemaker earned the title of America's first self-made billionaire woman, though her status has since returned to just multi-millionaire. But neither hitting billionaire status nor being locked up did much to change Stewart's essence. At least that's what her former fellow inmates suggested. Two of them described Stewart as a hard-working felon who made an effort to add a homely feel to their confines.

Stewart was at the Alderson Federal Prison Camp in West Virginia between October 2004 and March 2005. The serious crime that landed Stewart in prison involved accusations of illegal insider trading during the sale of her ImClone Systems stock in 2001. During her 2004 trial, she was found guilty of obstruction of justice and making false statements to investigators, CNN reported. She faced up to five years in prison but received the minimum sentence of five months.

Even if her fellow inmates recalled an optimistic Stewart who did the best with what she was given, Stewart has made outrageous claims about her time in prison. In the 2024 Netflix series "Martha" (via People), she recalled being put in solitary confinement for accidentally bumping into an officer. Even though the Alderson prison is nicknamed "Camp Cupcake," Stewart's time in prison was not a sweet experience. Still, former inmates emphasized she made no attempts to be treated like she was different from them.