The Most Outrageous Claims Martha Stewart Has Made About Her Time In Prison

Martha Stewart has been so busy thriving with her media empire that it's easy to forget she once swapped designer aprons for prison scrubs. The Emmy-winning TV host has nearly erased the memory of her prison stint thanks to her remarkable career comeback. But in case you've forgotten, yes, Stewart did time — and she once called it one of the most "horrifying" experiences of her life, though some claim that she may have gotten some special treatment while inside.

To jog your memory a little bit, Stewart spent nearly half a year at Alderson Federal Prison Camp in West Virginia, often referred to as the "cushiest prison" in America. Her temporary fall from grace began in December 2001, when she sold shares in a biopharmaceutical company and later claimed that she and her stockbroker had no insider knowledge influencing the sale. It was later revealed that wasn't the case, and in 2004, Stewart was convicted on multiple charges, including fraud, making false statements, and obstructing justice.

Stewart's time at "Camp Cupcake" (as Alderson is also nicknamed) included five months of incarceration, followed by five months of home confinement and two years of probation. At first, she painted her time there as surprisingly enlightening, sharing in her book "The Martha Rules" all about the friendships she made and all the books she finally had time to enjoy. But years later, she set the record straight, admitting her prison days weren't quite as rosy as she'd originally let on. In fact, some of her claims were borderline egregious, and it makes you wonder if they're really based on her actual experiences.