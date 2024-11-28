The following article includes topics of substance abuse, mental health, and suicide.

"Saturday Night Live" has been an entertainment institution for over 50 years. In that time, dozens of brilliant comics have joined the cast. There have been so many comedians on SNL that it's difficult to remember them all. Some came and went without much fanfare, while others, like Kenan Thompson, remained on the show for years.

SNL cast members have died while working on the show, and many SNL cast members had dark secrets they've tried to keep quiet. Many others have had impressive post-SNL careers in movies and television. With so many talented people working on the show, it shouldn't be surprising to learn that many have complicated lives. Being a famous comic isn't always easy, and some SNL members have truly tragic stories from their past.

Longtime fans likely know the cast members with the most problematic pasts. Still, with so many people on the show during its long run, there are likely many tragic details about the cast members of SNL that most viewers probably don't know. Each of the people mentioned below spent some time at Studio 8H, and they've all experienced tragedies.