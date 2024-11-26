Times Drew Barrymore Made Her Talk Show Guests Uncomfortable

Drew Barrymore has been entertaining viewers with her eponymous talk show since 2020, and she's had everyone from Adam Sandler to Lucy Liu on as guests. As an A-list star herself, it's no wonder Barrymore can pull in top-name celebrities, as many are her close friends and past co-stars. Perhaps that's why the "Never Been Kissed" star feels so comfortable getting up close and personal with them — quite literally. In her interviews, Barrymore has a habit of invading her guests' personal space to the point where it makes viewers cringe.

One of Barrymore's most awkward interviews was with Oprah Winfrey, where she proceeded to grab her hand and caress her arm for an excruciatingly long time, as shared by Global TV on Facebook. "I like Drew but I can't stand how close she sits to people," a fan commented. Winfrey defended the touching by telling TMZ that she wasn't skeeved out by her fellow talk show host and stated, "I was actually comforted by the stroking of the arm." Perhaps the media mogul was just being magnanimous, but that was just one of the many times Barrymore crossed boundaries on television.