Tamron Hall Looks Nearly Unrecognizable Makeup-Free

She may not have been on television, but she was ready for her close-up. Describing herself as going "au naturel" back in 2017, journalist and television host Tamron Hall posted a video to Instagram that showed her without any makeup on. And while Hall is a well-known face on TV, she looked nearly unrecognizable on her couch. Maybe it was the angle or maybe it was the camerawork, but the intimate glimpse into her lounge life left us wondering if it really was Hall. Lying on the couch in her pajamas, Hall invited her followers to join her in watching "Deadline: Crime" on the Investigation Discovery channel, which the household name hosted at the time.

Hall has moved on from weekly crime investigations to hosting her own self-titled show on ABC, "Tamron Hall," where she has once again become a daytime fixture on people's screens. And while she's come a long way from her makeup-free moment, it's sometimes been hard to tell what's really been going on with Hall. From her time as a news correspondent to her messy departure from NBC's "Today" show to her alleged affair with none other than Donald Trump, it's been a long journey to finally having her own Emmy-award-winning show. Given the likely stress from all of those ups and downs, you might imagine she would fear going makeup-free — but you'd be wrong.