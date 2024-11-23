Tamron Hall Looks Nearly Unrecognizable Makeup-Free
She may not have been on television, but she was ready for her close-up. Describing herself as going "au naturel" back in 2017, journalist and television host Tamron Hall posted a video to Instagram that showed her without any makeup on. And while Hall is a well-known face on TV, she looked nearly unrecognizable on her couch. Maybe it was the angle or maybe it was the camerawork, but the intimate glimpse into her lounge life left us wondering if it really was Hall. Lying on the couch in her pajamas, Hall invited her followers to join her in watching "Deadline: Crime" on the Investigation Discovery channel, which the household name hosted at the time.
Hall has moved on from weekly crime investigations to hosting her own self-titled show on ABC, "Tamron Hall," where she has once again become a daytime fixture on people's screens. And while she's come a long way from her makeup-free moment, it's sometimes been hard to tell what's really been going on with Hall. From her time as a news correspondent to her messy departure from NBC's "Today" show to her alleged affair with none other than Donald Trump, it's been a long journey to finally having her own Emmy-award-winning show. Given the likely stress from all of those ups and downs, you might imagine she would fear going makeup-free — but you'd be wrong.
Hall is no stranger to going makeup-free
Back in 2016, when "Girl on Fire" singer Alicia Keys stopped wearing makeup and launched a minor social media movement, she stopped by the "Today" show when Tamron Hall was still hosting and brought her au naturel look with her. As Keys wiped off Hall's makeup on air, the host smiled and gamely played along, saying, "I love the message. I love the idea." Still, the two women agreed that makeup is not necessarily a bad thing, with Keys saying, "Look, I love makeup, too. It's all good. It's about how you feel. It's about who you are." To join in the fun, and to show that some men also wear makeup, they got Hall's co-hosts Al Roker and Billy Bush to take off their makeup too.
Keys then clarified that her decision to go makeup-free was about something more, saying, "It's about just being who you are and not letting anybody tell you who you should be. The other thing, it's kind of crazy, even this conversation, it kind of shows our obsession of the standard we hold of women, the standard of beauty." No stranger to transformation, Hall chimed in and laid the makeup or no makeup argument to rest by saying, "It's really about how you feel and about your life, and I think it's important ... It's everyone's lane that you choose, whether it's natural hair, makeup free — it's your lane."