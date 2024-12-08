The Untold Truth Of Drew Brees' Kids

For 20 years, Drew Brees dominated the NFL, beginning his career in 2001 as a quarterback for the San Diego Chargers and retiring with the New Orleans Saints in 2021 as one of the most respected players in the league's history. During his career, Brees built a lasting legacy, earning himself one Super Bowl title, a Super Bowl MVP, and was named a Pro Bowler 13 times. Despite his numerous achievements, Brees considers fatherhood his most significant achievement.

The former quarterback is a proud father to four children, Baylen, Bowen, Callen, and Rylen, whom he shares with his wife, Brittany Brees. Having conquered football, Brees finds renewed fulfillment in parenting his kids. "The greatest thing you can give your kids is love," Drew shared in an interview with Mocha Man Style. "You can read all of the parenting books and get a lot of different opinions, but it all comes down to loving your kids."

While Drew admitted to enjoying watching his kids develop an interest in sports, the former NFL star is not keen on forcing them to play professionally. Instead, Drew uses it as an opportunity to teach them about what's truly important. "Basically what I tell them is, 'I don't care about the result of today. All I want to see, I want to see effort. I want to see great effort," he shared on the Todd Durkin Impact Show. Thankfully, Baylen, Bowen, Calle, and Rylen seem to be learning a lot from their dad.