The Untold Truth Of Drew Brees' Kids
For 20 years, Drew Brees dominated the NFL, beginning his career in 2001 as a quarterback for the San Diego Chargers and retiring with the New Orleans Saints in 2021 as one of the most respected players in the league's history. During his career, Brees built a lasting legacy, earning himself one Super Bowl title, a Super Bowl MVP, and was named a Pro Bowler 13 times. Despite his numerous achievements, Brees considers fatherhood his most significant achievement.
The former quarterback is a proud father to four children, Baylen, Bowen, Callen, and Rylen, whom he shares with his wife, Brittany Brees. Having conquered football, Brees finds renewed fulfillment in parenting his kids. "The greatest thing you can give your kids is love," Drew shared in an interview with Mocha Man Style. "You can read all of the parenting books and get a lot of different opinions, but it all comes down to loving your kids."
While Drew admitted to enjoying watching his kids develop an interest in sports, the former NFL star is not keen on forcing them to play professionally. Instead, Drew uses it as an opportunity to teach them about what's truly important. "Basically what I tell them is, 'I don't care about the result of today. All I want to see, I want to see effort. I want to see great effort," he shared on the Todd Durkin Impact Show. Thankfully, Baylen, Bowen, Calle, and Rylen seem to be learning a lot from their dad.
Drew Brees welcomed his first child on a milestone event
On January 15, 2009, Drew Brees and his wife Brittany Brees celebrated a significant milestone; the birth of their first child, Baylen Robert Brees. It was however an even more special celebration as the day also doubled as Drew's 30th birthday. While this means the father-son duo share the same birthday, Drew and Brittany have made efforts to give Baylen his own memorable celebrations through the years.
Taking to social media in December 2015, Drew shared a heartwarming picture of Baylen and his brothers playing with a toy spaceship. "Baylen got early Bday gift from classmate ... remote control Millennium Falcon ... hovers like a drone. Best Gift Ever!!," the proud dad shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. As he grew older, Baylen's birthday experiences became even more remarkable. For his 11th birthday in 2020, Baylen took a trip to Washington D.C. with his parents where he witnessed a special event. "Brittany and I took Baylen to Washington DC for his 11th Birthday to watch Steve Gleason receive the Congressional Gold Medal today!," Drew captioned a picture of himself and Baylen sporting corporate outfits.
For Baylen's birthday in 2022, the family opted for a more adventurous celebration with Drew documenting the experience on Instagram. "Happy 13th Birthday to our oldest son Baylen! Here's to many adventures ahead!" Drew captioned a video of Baylen going on a zipline.
Baylen Brees has an artistic side to him
Baylen Brees might have his father's good looks but his talents shine brightest in the creative corner as he seems to have his eyes set on designing. "[Baylen has] become friends with the guy who designs all my shoes for My Cause, My Cleats — Marcus Rivero," Drew explained in an interview with Nola.com, before adding that they bought the little one an airbrush, encouraging him to explore his creative endeavors. Though still in his early days, Baylen uses his art to make a difference.
In May 2020, Drew shared an Instagram post, revealing that Baylen was using his custom shoe designs to raise money for people affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. "Excited to say that Baylen has raised $11,300 so far with his custom shoes for COVID-19 Relief. So proud of his heart to help others!" Drew wrote. Similarly, Baylen got involved in the My Cause, My Cleats charity initiative by designing customized cleats for several of his dad's New Orleans Saints teammates. "We went home with like six boxes of cleats on Monday, so that's probably what he's in the garage doing as we speak," Drew proudly shared.
In addition to his creative and philanthropic pursuits, Baylen inherited his father's athleticism and has a few significant achievements already. In May 2024, Drew revealed on Instagram that Baylen and his lacrosse team whom he described as an "incredible group of young men and coaches" had made it to the playoffs. "Blessed to be a part of it!" he added.
Bowen Brees made headlines before he was born
Because of their father's status as a public figure, the Brees kids often find themselves in the spotlight. For Bowen Brees, his first brush with fame happened before his birth. Ahead of Bowen's birth in October 2010, Drew took to X, asking fans to come up with unique baby names. "My wife is due any day now with baby boy #2. We have a few names picked out but haven't decided yet. Looking for "B" names. Suggestions?" he wrote (via Nola.com). The post soon went viral, garnering thousands of responses.
While the responses became overwhelming, Drew admitted that he and Brittany noted down a few suggested names that stood out. "What I think is great is that obviously when the baby does come, and we do name him and announce that there will be a lot of people taking credit for that name," the former San Diego Chargers player jokingly added.A few days later, the couple welcomed their baby boy and revealed his name to be Bowen Christopher Brees, with Drew later admitting he had always liked the name. "We had a lot of good choices, and Bowen has been mine ever since Baylen was born," he revealed (via NFL.com).
Bowen is a multi-talented athlete
When Bowen Brees was only two, Drew Brees predicted he might be destined for a career in sports. "He might be our little football player," Drew told CBS News. As predicted, Bowen has embraced multiple sports and is seemingly carving out his own athletic journey. In May 2024, Drew shared a proud moment with fans, sharing a picture of himself posing with Bowen's flag football team where he serves as coach. "So proud of Bowen and his 7th grade FNA team," he wrote. "What a journey this season ... loved their heart and grit down the stretch, especially against some really talented teams where we handled our own. Love praying over these boys every chance we get!" Drew added referencing the team's prayer huddle position in the snapshot.
The former New Orleans Saints player had also previously shown off Bowen's impressive baseball skills, highlighting a proud moment from a match with his little league team. "Proud father moment ... Bowen has been putting in the time and reps...hit his first home run today over the fence. GRAND SLAM actually...and the best part was seeing little brother as the first one to jump on him at home plate!" Drew gushed in the caption.
Bowen also shares a love for lacrosse with his older brother and the two sometimes play on the same team as documented by their dad on social media. "Love watching these boys play LAX. Bowen had his first goal yesterday ... The lefty!" Drew captioned a video of the two boys playing a game with their team.
Callen Brees is an athlete at heart
Given his status as one of the most prolific players in NFL history, it is no surprise that Callen Brees is drawing inspiration from his famous father. The youngster made headlines in 2021 after scoring a 7-yard touchdown reminiscent of one of his dad's plays during a 2018 game against the Atlanta Falcons. "Like father, like son. Callen Brees with the spin move," the New Orleans Saints captioned a side-by-side video of the father-son duo on X.
Football however isn't the only sport has a knack for. He has also taken a liking to golf, a hobby Drew proudly documents on social media. In a June 2024 Instagram post, the retired NFL star shared a mix of pictures and videos showing himself and Callen enjoying a day out at a golf course. "Stellar morning so far! Played the back 9 with Callen at 7 AM...watched him drain this putt," Drew wrote, seemingly acknowledging his and Callen's love for gold.
But when he is not immersed in the world of sports, Callen enjoys spending quality time out with his dad. In one instance shared on Instagram, the father-son duo posed for a selfie while enjoying lunch at fast-food restaurant Raising Canes. In another heartwarming post, Drew shared highlights from a charity event at Callen and Rylen's school. "Awesome day with Rylen & Callen yesterday packing meals at school with all their classmates for those in need," he captioned.
Rylen Brees is a talented gymnast
On August 25, 2014, Drew Brees revealed the arrival of a new addition to their family — daughter Rylen Brees. "Spent the early morning with our new baby girl! Brit and she are happy, healthy, and doing great! God's greatest gift!" Drew announced in a tweet. Despite being the youngest and the only girl of the bunch, Rylen inherited her father's athleticism. Specifically, the little one seems to be carving out her own path in gymnastics.
In May 2023, Drew shared a proud father moment, capturing Rylen and her team at a junior gymnastics competition. "Rylen did great in her gymnastics meet today! So proud of her and her team!" Drew wrote alongside the picture. And when she is not nailing a handspring, Rylen draws inspiration from iconic gymnasts who have made successful careers for themselves. In February 2023, Drew shared his proud admiration for Rylen's choice of role model for a class presentation. "She chose Olympic champion & gymnast @shawnjohnson who has inspired her with her courage & determination!" he explained.
And while Rylen might have her foot firmly in gymnastics, she shares her family's love for football. In November 2022, Drew poked fun at his daughter's budding football skills in a video that captured her playing with her brother. "Rylen played this like a real NFL DB ... holding all the way down the field through the tackle," he captioned the post.
Drew Brees' kids did not want him to retire
Drew Brees's retirement in 2021 marked a significant milestone for him, his family, and his fans. His kids were not always on board with the idea. During a 2021 appearance on the "Ellen Degeneres Show," Brees recalled first broaching the topic of his retirement in 2020 with his children resisted the idea. "They're like, 'Noooo, you can't retire! We're not gonna be able to go to the games anymore, we're not gonna be able to go to the Saints facility,'" the father of four shared.
By the following year, however, the brood had warmed up to the idea of their dad stepping away from the football pitch. "Same conversation came up this off-season, and they just looked at me and said, 'OK, Dad, we're ready,'" he said to DeGeneres. And so, when it was time to share the news of his retirement with the world, Drew enlisted his kids.
In a video shared on Instagram, Baylen, Bowen, Callen, and Rylen sat on a couch, collectively announcing Drew's retirement. "After years on the Saints and 20 years in the NFL, our dad is finally going to retire," Baylen, Bowen, and Callen said before little Rylen added, "so he can spend more time with us!" In the accompanying caption, Drew expressed gratitude to his fans, reflecting on his time in the NFL journey and the journey ahead. "I am only retiring from playing football, I am not retiring from New Orleans. This is not goodbye, rather a new beginning. Now my real life's work begins!" he concluded.
Rylen is her dad's favorite
During his appearance on Today's "Making Space" podcast, Drew Brees jokingly admitted to having a favorite child — Rylen. Reflecting on his relationship with his kids, Drew opened up about his special bond with daughter Rylen, comparing it with the dynamic he shares with his sons, Baylen, Bowen, and Callen. "My boys are like 'You spoil Rylen, you give her everything she wants' and I'm like,' Yes, she'll always be daddy's little girl. And yes she's my favorite,'" he added(32:30 – 3:44).
But it appears the Brees boys never stood a chance given that Rylen has always held a special spot in her father's house. Speaking with Talk Town shortly after Rylen's birth in 2014, Drew shared his experience as a girl-dad, admitting she had him smitten from the get-go. "It just melted my heart to watch her born last night," he gushed in the interview. "Actually, got to take the snap, so to speak, and catch her on the way out, so that's a memory I'll have forever. She already has daddy wrapped around her little finger and she's less than 24 hours old."
Through the years, fans saw the father-daughter bond via documented outings on Instagram. "Date night last night with my daughter Rylen. Lots of pizza, laughs, and smiles. I will never forget these moments!" Drew wrote, alongside a picture showing Rylen on a pizza date with him.
Fatherhood is Drew's greatest job
Drew Brees might have loved his years-long career in the NFL, but for him, nothing comes close to fatherhood. "Being a dad is the greatest job and the biggest responsibility that we all have as dads in the entire world. I couldn't love it more than I do," he expressed in a 2016 NFL video (via E! News). And even while still actively playing in the league, Drew made sure to strike a balance between the crazy demands of his career and being present in his kids' lives. "When I'm on the field, I focus on playing my best, but spending time with my family is important to me ... I try to spend as much time with them as I can," he shared in his interview with Mochamanstyle, adding that reading to his kids was one of his best ways to connect with them.
Now retired, Drew has taken up a new job. He is devoting more time to coaching his kids and their friends. To him, nothing is as fulfilling as providing the next generation with all the guidance and support they need to succeed in sports and life. "I take very serious the opportunity that I have now to impart that mentorship piece and that wisdom on a lot of these young men," he shared during his appearance on the Making Space podcast. "I want them all of a sudden in high school or college when they encounter a tough situation or some adversity and they need a bit of advice, then maybe I'll be the one they call and lean on."