NFL Star Drew Brees Takes On An Exciting New Career Path
Following his retirement from the NFL, Drew Brees is taking on a surprising new role. Brees stands amongst football legends for his time as quarterback for the San Diego Chargers from 2001 to 2005, then moving over to playing for the New Orleans Saints for the rest of his career. He sets several records in the NFL history books, including the records for career touchdown passes, completion percentage, completions, and yardage, per the Saints.
But after two decades in the game, Brees decided it was time to hang up his jersey. In March 2021, his four children helped make a video on his Instagram announcing that he was retiring so he could spend more time with them. "Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your quarterback," Brees wrote under the announcement. "I am only retiring from playing football, I am not retiring from New Orleans. This is not goodbye, rather a new beginning."
Well, the legendary player is officially starting down a new path with his next job, and it's bringing him back to his roots.
Drew Brees will serve as temporary football coach for Purdue University
NFL star Drew Brees is having a homecoming at his alma mater after he retired from football. On December 15, Purdue University in Indiana announced that it was bringing back its former player to serve as an interim assistant coach for the Citrus Bowl on January 2, 2023, per ESPN. After Purdue's former head coach, Jeff Brohm, left the organization for Louisville, Brees was asked to step in temporarily. "This is all about leadership, coaching, and mentoring this group of players and assisting in the transition to our new HC Ryan Walters after the bowl," Brees wrote on his Instagram. "The future is bright, and there is no better time to be a Boilermaker!"
In his 2010 book, "Coming Back Stronger: Unleashing the Hidden Power of Adversity," the quarterback explained he chose to attend Purdue — instead of picking other colleges that offered him spots on their football team — because of their stellar academic reputation (via Courier Journal). While attending Purdue from 1997 to 2000, Brees set 19 records at the school and was later inducted into its Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame. Although this is a temporary position, could this mean that there will be more coaching in Brees' future?