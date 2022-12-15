NFL Star Drew Brees Takes On An Exciting New Career Path

Following his retirement from the NFL, Drew Brees is taking on a surprising new role. Brees stands amongst football legends for his time as quarterback for the San Diego Chargers from 2001 to 2005, then moving over to playing for the New Orleans Saints for the rest of his career. He sets several records in the NFL history books, including the records for career touchdown passes, completion percentage, completions, and yardage, per the Saints.

But after two decades in the game, Brees decided it was time to hang up his jersey. In March 2021, his four children helped make a video on his Instagram announcing that he was retiring so he could spend more time with them. "Each day, I poured my heart & soul into being your quarterback," Brees wrote under the announcement. "I am only retiring from playing football, I am not retiring from New Orleans. This is not goodbye, rather a new beginning."

Well, the legendary player is officially starting down a new path with his next job, and it's bringing him back to his roots.