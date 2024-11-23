JonBenet Ramsey's Cause Of Death Is Seriously Tragic

The tragic death of 6-year-old child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey on December 25, 1996, was the horrible Christmas gift that keeps us enthralled year after year. Perhaps the most tragic, and frustrating, aspect of the cold case was the particularly violent cause of death: strangulation. And while strangulation was ultimately the cause of death, the gruesome autopsy report also lists "fracture of the right skull, contusions of right cerebral hemisphere, and subarachnoid and subdural hemorrhage" among other minor injuries, per the Denver Post. For such an intimate and terrible act, one would hope that some shred of evidence was left behind. However, as of 2024, the case remains unsolved.

What we do know is that Ramsey's body was found in her family's basement with a makeshift garrotte wrapped around her neck seven hours after she was reported missing via a 911 call made by her mother, Patsy Ramsey. A written ransom note was found in the house, which many believed to be written by Patsy, with her and her husband John Ramsey both initial suspects in the case. Unsealed documents later even showed that a grand jury wanted to indict the Ramseys for being accessories to a crime and for child abuse resulting in death. However, errors made in the investigation and a lack of evidence stalled the increasingly bizarre case, opening the door for a wide range of theories, competing opinions, and a revolving door of people in charge that has continued to this day. But in 2008, DNA evidence —evidence that many are still suspicious about, it should be said — ordered by a new District Attorney in charge of the case cleared both Patsy and John of any wrongdoing, leaving many to wonder who could have committed the murder.