Ellen DeGeneres' Drastic Hair Transformation Is Causing A Stir

Comedian Ellen DeGeneres was spotted out on the town with her wife, Portia de Rossi, and she's turning heads with her new look. While taking in libations and a show at a pub in the United Kingdom, DeGeneres was filmed chatting up de Rossi as well as their famous friend Natalie Imbruglia. But what really had everyone talking wasn't just the celebrity girls' night but DeGeneres' new hairdo. In the video posted to Instagram, DeGeneres is seen with a new brunette hairstyle.

For someone worth as much as DeGeneres, you would expect she could afford a good cut and color. Unfortunately, the look wasn't doing the "Finding Dory" star any favors. The color is flat, lacking any under or overtones, and shaped like a helmet. More than anything, it looks like DeGeneres maybe did it herself — it's giving drugstore box dye. This wouldn't be the first time Ellen DeGeneres appeared to be nothing like she seems, but it is quite the transformation. It comes on the heels of her and Portia's recent relocation to the U.K.