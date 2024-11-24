Ellen DeGeneres' Drastic Hair Transformation Is Causing A Stir
Comedian Ellen DeGeneres was spotted out on the town with her wife, Portia de Rossi, and she's turning heads with her new look. While taking in libations and a show at a pub in the United Kingdom, DeGeneres was filmed chatting up de Rossi as well as their famous friend Natalie Imbruglia. But what really had everyone talking wasn't just the celebrity girls' night but DeGeneres' new hairdo. In the video posted to Instagram, DeGeneres is seen with a new brunette hairstyle.
For someone worth as much as DeGeneres, you would expect she could afford a good cut and color. Unfortunately, the look wasn't doing the "Finding Dory" star any favors. The color is flat, lacking any under or overtones, and shaped like a helmet. More than anything, it looks like DeGeneres maybe did it herself — it's giving drugstore box dye. This wouldn't be the first time Ellen DeGeneres appeared to be nothing like she seems, but it is quite the transformation. It comes on the heels of her and Portia's recent relocation to the U.K.
A new look for a new start?
Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi recently sold their dream home and relocated to the United Kingdom. According to TMZ, DeGeneres and de Rossi had already found a new home in the Cotswolds region — about two hours northeast of London — but were "very disillusioned" by Donald Trump's victory and decided to "get the hell out."
With Trump running on a platform that included some anti-LGBTQ sentiments — and his history of appointing incredibly conservative judges who seem to want to rip away the right of same-sex couples to marry — the move seems strategic for DeGeneres and de Rossi. The couple officially tied the knot in 2008, when same-sex marriage became legal in the state of California. Given that same-sex marriage has only been legal across the U.S. since 2015, it's hard to blame DeGeneres and de Rossi for trying to save their marriage by jumping across the pond.