The Rumors About Melania & Ivanka Trump's Relationship Keep Getting Shadier

For years there have been rumors circulating about tension between Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump. The former first lady released a self-titled memoir, "Melania," in October 2024 and hinted at possible friction with Donald Trump's eldest daughter. "While I may not agree with every opinion or choice expressed by Donald's grown children ... I acknowledge that different viewpoints are a natural aspect of human relationships," Melania wrote. That may have been written in say-nothing political-speak, but it was at least Melania admitting to disagreements with the Trump kids. A separate book released earlier that year shed light on the truth of Melania and Ivanka's relationship, claiming that the two were at odds with each other during Donald's presidency.

Melania and Ivanka were reportedly locked in an "internal power struggle" while Donald was president, according to the book "American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady" by author Katie Rogers. Rogers claimed the two women fought over first lady responsibilities. Unsatisfied with only being the first daughter, Ivanka wanted a more hands-on approach to being politically involved, which meant taking roles reserved for the first lady. Rogers also claimed that when Melania wore her infamous "I really don't care, do u?" jacket in 2018, it was a subliminal shot at her stepdaughter.

A book released in 2020 by Melania's former aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff titled "Melania and Me" made similar claims. Wolkoff said that during the inauguration, Donald's daughter was hungry for the spotlight, which resulted in Wolkoff helping Melania deploy "Operation Block Ivanka" (via People). That meant vying with Ivanka for the attention of the cameras. Melania and her stepdaughter were also kept separated in group photos. "Melania was not thrilled about Ivanka's steering the schedule and would not allow it," Wolkoff wrote. Later on, it appeared the two Trump ladies settled into being frenemies.