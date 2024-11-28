Paul Walker's Autopsy Report Has Some Seriously Tragic Details
Paul Walker's autopsy report underscores the unimaginable terror that preceded his tragic, premature death. Walker died after a horrifying car crash on November 30, 2013, succumbing to a combination of physical trauma and severe burns.
"It is with a truly heavy heart that we must confirm that Paul Walker passed away today in a tragic car accident while attending a charity event for his organization Reach Out Worldwide," a statement from Walker's Facebook profile read. "He was a passenger in a friend's car, in which both lost their lives," the message continued. "We appreciate your patience as we too are stunned and saddened beyond belief by this news. Thank you for keeping his family and friends in your prayers during this very difficult time."
According to CNN, the 40-year-old "Fast and Furious" headliner was riding in a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, a sports car with a perilous reputation, alongside his friend, Roger Rodas. The car combusted after striking a light pole, claiming both their lives. The terrifying car crash occurred in Santa Clarita, California, near the site of Rodas' car shop, where the friends had facilitated a toy drive for underprivileged children. "Someone called it in and said it was a vehicle fire. We all ran around and jumped in cars and grabbed fire extinguishers and immediately went to the vehicle," said toy drive attendee Antonio Holmes, who shared with The Signal that he and others heard the impact from the shop. "[The car] was engulfed in flames. There was nothing. They were trapped. Employees, friends of the shop. We tried ... We went through fire extinguishers." Unfortunately, there was nothing that anyone — even firefighters — could do.
Paul Walker didn't die immediately
Paul Walker's autopsy contains disturbing facts. Released in January 2014 and conducted by the Los Angeles Country Coroner's Department, the jarring write-up revealed that Walker may not have immediately died from the impact of the car, which Roger Rodas was reportedly driving at 100 miles per hour, according to USA Today. The actor sustained a terrifying mix of life-threatening injuries — fractures along his clavicle, pelvis, and spine — but "the effect of traumatic and thermal injuries," the actual cause of death, means that he was alive for a brief period after the car became engulfed in flames. It's unknown if he was conscious during this period before his death. The fire severely damaged Walker's remains, requiring dental records to accurately identify him and his friend.
Unfortunately, it's possible that Rodas never intended to drive at such dangerous speeds. According to a source with insight into their interaction that day, Rodas and Walker noticed something wrong with the Porsche upon arriving at the toy drive. "As they were backing up the Carrera to put into the garage, it started stalling. I heard someone say, and I think it was Roger, 'Why is the car stalling? Let's take it around the block," shared the insider with The Hollywood Reporter in December 2013. Walker, according to the source, offered to go with Rodas to test out the car. "The whole premise of taking the car out for a drive was because something was wrong," they added. The witness also claimed that Rodas and Walker, who both had an affinity for race cars, weren't reckless drivers and were simply attempting to figure out what was wrong with the car on that fateful day.
