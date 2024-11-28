Paul Walker's Autopsy Report Has Some Seriously Tragic Details

Paul Walker's autopsy report underscores the unimaginable terror that preceded his tragic, premature death. Walker died after a horrifying car crash on November 30, 2013, succumbing to a combination of physical trauma and severe burns.

"It is with a truly heavy heart that we must confirm that Paul Walker passed away today in a tragic car accident while attending a charity event for his organization Reach Out Worldwide," a statement from Walker's Facebook profile read. "He was a passenger in a friend's car, in which both lost their lives," the message continued. "We appreciate your patience as we too are stunned and saddened beyond belief by this news. Thank you for keeping his family and friends in your prayers during this very difficult time."

According to CNN, the 40-year-old "Fast and Furious" headliner was riding in a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, a sports car with a perilous reputation, alongside his friend, Roger Rodas. The car combusted after striking a light pole, claiming both their lives. The terrifying car crash occurred in Santa Clarita, California, near the site of Rodas' car shop, where the friends had facilitated a toy drive for underprivileged children. "Someone called it in and said it was a vehicle fire. We all ran around and jumped in cars and grabbed fire extinguishers and immediately went to the vehicle," said toy drive attendee Antonio Holmes, who shared with The Signal that he and others heard the impact from the shop. "[The car] was engulfed in flames. There was nothing. They were trapped. Employees, friends of the shop. We tried ... We went through fire extinguishers." Unfortunately, there was nothing that anyone — even firefighters — could do.