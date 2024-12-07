What Eva Mendes Really Looks Like Makeup-Free
Eva Mendes has been one of Hollywood's top beauties for the length of her acting career and relationship with Ryan Gosling. Whether she's lighting up the big screen, cat-walking down the sidewalk, or promoting her children's book on Instagram, Eva always puts anyone in her vicinity to absolute shame. Given that her face card never declines, it's no surprise that the masses flock to recreate her gorgeous makeup and beauty looks. Fortunately, unlike some celebs who keep their most precious beauty goodies all to themselves, Mendes has been quite forthcoming about everything it takes to get her ready for her most sparkling moments.
For example, Eva proudly wears makeup whenever she's out and about. She even revealed to Redbook that makeup is a daily part of her routine. "I do, and I pride myself on a fast routine," shared the star, who proudly does her own makeup. "I start with tinted moisturizer, then I dab on a bright pink cheek stain, which makes my skin come alive." She continued, "And I always need concealer, because no matter what, I have dark circles. I made peace with that a long time ago." The "Hitch" star also dished on her handy tip for bringing focus to her gorgeous eyes. "I never line the outer corners, I keep them open," she said about her eye-lining habits. One more tip? Coconut oil as a moisturizer!
Despite her use of makeup, she's also embraced her natural beauty. Here's what this celeb really looks like with no makeup.
Eva Mendes embraces her natural self
Eva Mendes is one of the most glamorous celebrities on the planet, but that doesn't mean that she always looks like a model on the run. On her days off from photoshoots or attending public events, Eva shows off her more relaxed side, as she did in May 2023. Taking to Instagram, the beloved star posted photos of herself and her dog, Mucho, flaunting a much more chill brand of beauty. In the photos, Mendes showed off her gorgeous, healthy complexion as she and her dog soaked up some serious sun rays. Instead of relying on makeup, Mendes wore her hair in two identical braids, obscured partially by her blue hat. "Sunday is Mucho Lucho Love Day," she wrote in the caption.
That said, her skin hasn't always been as vibrant. During an interview with Byrdie, she spoke about her feelings concerning beauty, revealing that her 20s weren't the best era for her skin. "When I was younger, I had no idea the importance of what went into my body and how that manifested and affected my skin," she admitted. "Like when I was 25, 26 when you should quote-unquote 'have the best skin' I had my worst skin because I was eating drive-thru. I wasn't hydrating. I was just eating so poorly, not taking any supplements." Today, things are different for the star. While she was wearing "yesterday's eye makeup" during the interview, foundation and other makeup weren't necessary because, through healthier living, she'd conquered her dark eyes circles and hyperpigmentation.