What Eva Mendes Really Looks Like Makeup-Free

Eva Mendes has been one of Hollywood's top beauties for the length of her acting career and relationship with Ryan Gosling. Whether she's lighting up the big screen, cat-walking down the sidewalk, or promoting her children's book on Instagram, Eva always puts anyone in her vicinity to absolute shame. Given that her face card never declines, it's no surprise that the masses flock to recreate her gorgeous makeup and beauty looks. Fortunately, unlike some celebs who keep their most precious beauty goodies all to themselves, Mendes has been quite forthcoming about everything it takes to get her ready for her most sparkling moments.

For example, Eva proudly wears makeup whenever she's out and about. She even revealed to Redbook that makeup is a daily part of her routine. "I do, and I pride myself on a fast routine," shared the star, who proudly does her own makeup. "I start with tinted moisturizer, then I dab on a bright pink cheek stain, which makes my skin come alive." She continued, "And I always need concealer, because no matter what, I have dark circles. I made peace with that a long time ago." The "Hitch" star also dished on her handy tip for bringing focus to her gorgeous eyes. "I never line the outer corners, I keep them open," she said about her eye-lining habits. One more tip? Coconut oil as a moisturizer!

Despite her use of makeup, she's also embraced her natural beauty. Here's what this celeb really looks like with no makeup.