There Are So Many Weird Things About John Mulaney & Olivia Munn's Marriage

John Mulaney and his second wife, Olivia Munn, have been married since July 2024, about three years after he filed to divorce his first wife, Anna Marie Tendler. "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," Tendler said in a statement to People in May 2021. "I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery." Meanwhile, Mulaney took a little time to address the situation directly. "John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work," said his rep at the time. Mulaney wasn't alone for long, and Us Weekly reported that his relationship with Munn started roughly one month later — in June.

By November of that year, Munn had become a new mother to their first baby together. Despite the public backlash over the seemingly overlapping relationships, Mulaney and Munn seem to be flourishing as a couple and have even added a second baby to their family. "Méi June Mulaney came into the world on September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon," the comic announced on Instagram. "We stole so much stuff from the hospital. I love my little girl so much." He continued, "Méi (pronounced may) means plum in Chinese." Unlike with their first child, a surrogate carried Mei. "When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother," posted Munn to Instagram. "I knew I had found a real-life angel."

Although their union has helped to fix Mulaney's reputation, some aspects of their marriage seem to be a little strange.