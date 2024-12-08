There Are So Many Weird Things About John Mulaney & Olivia Munn's Marriage
John Mulaney and his second wife, Olivia Munn, have been married since July 2024, about three years after he filed to divorce his first wife, Anna Marie Tendler. "I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," Tendler said in a statement to People in May 2021. "I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery." Meanwhile, Mulaney took a little time to address the situation directly. "John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work," said his rep at the time. Mulaney wasn't alone for long, and Us Weekly reported that his relationship with Munn started roughly one month later — in June.
By November of that year, Munn had become a new mother to their first baby together. Despite the public backlash over the seemingly overlapping relationships, Mulaney and Munn seem to be flourishing as a couple and have even added a second baby to their family. "Méi June Mulaney came into the world on September 14, 2024, the year of the dragon," the comic announced on Instagram. "We stole so much stuff from the hospital. I love my little girl so much." He continued, "Méi (pronounced may) means plum in Chinese." Unlike with their first child, a surrogate carried Mei. "When I first met our gestational surrogate we spoke mother to mother," posted Munn to Instagram. "I knew I had found a real-life angel."
Although their union has helped to fix Mulaney's reputation, some aspects of their marriage seem to be a little strange.
Olivia helps John through his irrational fears
Olivia Munn and John Mulaney were definitely involved before the comic's divorce was underway, but scandalous love affairs come with the Hollywood territory and barely register as strange. But do you know what's undeniably weird about their bond? Munn seemingly spends all of her time worrying about Mulaney's safety (and not in a normal way). While speaking at the "Woman of Impact Award," Mulaney walked the audience through Munn's increasingly urgent texts advising him to watch out for various dangers.
"Olivia is constantly trying to keep me out of danger and keep me alive through a series of texts throughout our entire relationship," the star shared. "Baby, be so careful today. You can get monkeypox trying on clothes at a store and/or not washing your new clothes." She also warned about "brain-eating amoebas," "crazy cars," and "Australia" as other potential dangers. While it's clear that Munn cares a great deal about Mulaney, her fears definitely raise an eyebrow or two. After all, it's not like Mulaney has a particularly hazardous vocation — he literally tells jokes for a living.
That said, fans were on Munn's side. "She's not wrong," wrote one YouTube commenter. "There are crazy cars everywhere, but in Chicago, it's the crazy wind that may push people around into the path of crazy cars."
Olivia Munn subjected John Mulaney to random drug tests
Career aside, John Mulaney has always been serious about his past with substance use — particularly about the group of friends who orchestrated an intervention for him during a particularly low moment. "You texted me sometime when I was going through a lot, and it meant a lot to me," Mulaney shared on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" in October 2023. "I don't mean I worried what you thought of me — as if you wouldn't have compassion for someone in that situation, but your opinion means a lot to me. And when you reached out, it was extra special in a way." He continued, "I am grateful to everyone at my intervention ... they confronted me, and they totally saved my life."
Olivia Munn has also become a part of Mulaney's circle of support. She even took things one step further by forcing him to submit to random drug tests during her first pregnancy. "It's like a relief," shared Mulaney during a feature with GQ, where he also delved deeply into a time he almost overdosed on cocaine at home. He continued, "I like to be able to not even have that be a question in her or anyone else's mind. Something about peeing in that cup is like, I'm walking this walk. It gives me confidence." While it's great that Mulaney consented to the idea of random drug tests, one could certainly argue that it's not exactly common.
Olivia Munn was kinda of obsessed with John Mulaney
Olivia Munn had an intense fixation with John Mulaney years before they got together. While speaking with Huff Post, Munn revealed that she may have come on a little strong upon meeting her future husband at a wedding. "We were at a wedding together and I was like 'Oh my gosh, do you and your fiancé want to go have dinner or something and go hang out?" Munn shared in 2015. "At first it was cool, and then I kept going up to him at the wedding like 'So you having fun?' I was just so obsessed with hanging out with and talking with him." Unfortunately, Munn may have startled Mulaney because when she emailed him after their encounter, he totally ignored her.
Although things obviously worked out for her in the end, her being snubbed by Mulaney is anything but flattering, even if they weren't together at the time. Interestingly, Munn is just as fond of Mulaney today as she was nearly a decade ago. During a video interview with People, Munn seemed overjoyed to talk about Mulaney as she detailed how he'd supported her through her breast cancer diagnosis. "John, John, John ... Between being an incredibly hands-on father to Malcolm and going to and from the hospital ... through four surgeries over 10 months," she said. Mulaney managed their home life with their children while visiting her in the hospital. "It would've felt like an iceberg without him."
They rushed into having a baby
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn also rushed into having their baby. Well, rushed is technically an overstatement since their little bundle of joy definitely wasn't planned. Still, Munn was pregnant only a few months into her situation with Mulaney, which she has stressed wasn't a relationship at the time. "It wasn't anything close to 'dating,'" Munn said during an interview with GQ. "I barely knew him." However, Mulaney met the news with genuine enthusiasm. "It wasn't necessarily 'We're going to be married and live together' or any of that, but it was 'I will be involved in some way.'" Obviously, Mulaney's involvement evolved into becoming a hands-on father and, eventually, a devoted husband, too.
The swiftness at which they started a family is extra strange when you consider that, prior to getting with Munn, Mulaney wasn't sure if he wanted children. "It wasn't so much that I thought I wouldn't, as I did it was, it was never a good day to have one," Mulaney shared during a "My Next Guess Needs No Introduction" appearance. "I was like, 'Oh, today's pretty packed.'" He continued, "I just wasn't thinking about it. I was just like, you know, kind of living one minute to the next." Of course, this all changed upon meeting his first child, a son named Malcolm. "I went, 'Oh, there you are,'" he said. "Like, you're that thing I couldn't find. I was looking in not good places, and then, oh, there you are."
John Mulaney includes Olivia Munn in his standup routine
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn haven't been together very long, but he's already drawn inspiration from their relationship. For example, Mulaney shouted out Munn and his kids during his monologue for "Saturday Night Live." He said, "My wife and I just welcomed a baby girl into our family. We have a five-week-old daughter and a 2-year-old son. My wife takes care of the five-week-old, and I take the 2-year-old out. And that's not fair." He continued, "That's not an equal distribution of labor at all. Saying, 'You have a five-week-old, I'll take a 2-year-old.' That's like saying, 'I'll transport this convict across state lines. You hold a potato.'" While the joke went over well with the audience, it should be noted that Mulaney used to make similar jokes about his ex-wife, Anna Marie Tendler.
Although Mulaney never had kids with his ex, he took a similar approach to their relationship. At one point, Mulaney had endeared his audience to Tendler through a series of jokes about her. For example, in "John Mulaney: The Comeback Kid," he joked about why it made sense to get married. "Why buy the cow? Maybe because every day the cow asks you when you're going to buy it," he said. "And you live in a really small apartment with the cow, and you can't avoid that question at all. Also, the cow is way better at arguing than you are." Given everything that transpired between Mulaney and Tendler, hearing Mulaney's material about Munn just doesn't hit the same way.
Ah, the perils of a rebound relationship.