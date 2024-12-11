Gwen Stefani Spilled Why She And Blake Shelton Almost Didn't Last

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are one of the cutest Hollywood couples to have met on set and fallen in love, but their romance had a shaky start at best. The two met when Stefani joined "The Voice" as a coach in 2014, but they kept their relationship strictly professional, as they were both married to their respective spouses at the time. However, the following July, Shelton and his then-wife Miranda Lambert announced their split, and one month later, Stefani filed for divorce from Gavin Rossdale.

With both "Voice" coaches on the heels of their breakups, it seemed natural that Stefani and Shelton started dating, and they went on to get married in July 2021. Although they're still going strong, the "Just a Girl" singer revealed to People that she didn't think her relationship with Shelton would last. "We had just met, and it was chaos. Both of our lives were in complete turmoil, all over the ground. Nothing could save us at that point. There was a point where I was like, 'I can't even talk to you. This is insane. I already have enough problems. This is not happening anymore. We're not going to text or nothing,'" she shared.

Luckily for Stefani, Shelton didn't let her discourage him — he won her over by asking her to help him write a song, which eventually became "Go Ahead and Break My Heart." That wasn't the only bump in their relationship, and despite the couple's happy façade, things reportedly weren't always smooth sailing between them.