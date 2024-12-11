Gwen Stefani Spilled Why She And Blake Shelton Almost Didn't Last
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are one of the cutest Hollywood couples to have met on set and fallen in love, but their romance had a shaky start at best. The two met when Stefani joined "The Voice" as a coach in 2014, but they kept their relationship strictly professional, as they were both married to their respective spouses at the time. However, the following July, Shelton and his then-wife Miranda Lambert announced their split, and one month later, Stefani filed for divorce from Gavin Rossdale.
With both "Voice" coaches on the heels of their breakups, it seemed natural that Stefani and Shelton started dating, and they went on to get married in July 2021. Although they're still going strong, the "Just a Girl" singer revealed to People that she didn't think her relationship with Shelton would last. "We had just met, and it was chaos. Both of our lives were in complete turmoil, all over the ground. Nothing could save us at that point. There was a point where I was like, 'I can't even talk to you. This is insane. I already have enough problems. This is not happening anymore. We're not going to text or nothing,'" she shared.
Luckily for Stefani, Shelton didn't let her discourage him — he won her over by asking her to help him write a song, which eventually became "Go Ahead and Break My Heart." That wasn't the only bump in their relationship, and despite the couple's happy façade, things reportedly weren't always smooth sailing between them.
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton had to fend off divorce rumors
Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were only two years into their marriage when there were reports that all was not well between them. "They're spending a lot of time apart and the relationship is suffering. Friends are worried that if they don't address their problems before they spiral out of control, divorce might be in the cards for them," a source told InTouch. According to the insider, the couple's busy schedules and different lifestyles were driving a wedge between them. "When they first got together, their chemistry was through the roof. Gwen wants them to get their old spark back, but it takes two to tango and Blake seems to be too busy to notice," the source explained.
It seems Stefani and Shelton eventually got back on track, as a source shared with Life & Style in February 2024, "Gwen saw the signs. They were spending too much time apart, so she decided things had to change." The "Hollaback Girl" singer finally addressed the wild rumors about her and Shelton in an April interview with Nylon. "You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship — I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something. It's just lies," she said. "The truth is the truth, and we know what that is."