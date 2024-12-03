What Happened To Matt Gaetz? Cosmetic Expert Breaks Down His Shocking Transformation
Matt Gaetz has the whole world talking after his recent public appearances, and it's not just for his political opinions. Rumors began swirling about Gaetz after he stepped on stage at the 2024 Republican National Convention. His face appeared tighter, with his skin unmoving as he spoke, while his cheekbones looked noticeably more full — or dare we say over-pumped? Gaetz's shocking transformation makes us wonder if he thought we wouldn't notice, but then again, he isn't exactly shy for attention, what with him and Lauren Boebert both slinging personalized videos on Cameo in desperate cash grab.
To figure out what happened to Gaetz's face, Dr. Mariano Busso, a Board Certified Cosmetic Dermatologist based out of Beverly Hills and Miami, exclusively told our sister site that "there are two main facial changes between Mr. Gaetz's appearance at the RNC in 2020 and 2024: very heavy Botox and cheek fillers." He dove into what many were dubbing Gaetz's "Spock-like" look — a nod to the pointy-eared, arched-eyebrowed Star Trek icon with those unmistakable features. "Botox was performed very heavily on the center of the forehead, resulting in a drop of his central eyebrows," he explained, adding that "the lateral aspect of the eyebrows was left with movement, giving that Mr. Spock' look with pointy lateral eyebrows."
Gaetz is the newest member of the GOP cosmetics club
Matt Gaetz's obvious fillers may be new to the world, but he's not the first prominent Republican to get a cosmetic tune-up. In fact, there are plenty of GOP political stars who have gone just as overboard. From Donald Trump's iconically dubious hair to his wife Melania Trump's gradual transformation into her current look and Kimberly Guilfoyle's heavy-handed work, the Republican party is meant to be conservative, but that is definitely not the case when it comes to cosmetic enhancements.
And while Gaetz and many fellow GOP politicians prefer not to comment about their sudden change in appearance — and Trump seems willing to go to the grave in whatever is on his head — others are more open. Former Republican Congressman George Santos happily admitted to his fillers, Botox, and facial threads, as well as a number of topical ointments and products to keep up appearances. It's 2024, and if Gaetz wants to grin and bear his shocking transformation in silence, that's his prerogative. But while we wanted an expert to break down what exactly happened to his face – we know the untold truth about him, and we certainly didn't need an expert to know that he definitely had work done.