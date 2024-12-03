What Happened To Matt Gaetz? Cosmetic Expert Breaks Down His Shocking Transformation

Matt Gaetz has the whole world talking after his recent public appearances, and it's not just for his political opinions. Rumors began swirling about Gaetz after he stepped on stage at the 2024 Republican National Convention. His face appeared tighter, with his skin unmoving as he spoke, while his cheekbones looked noticeably more full — or dare we say over-pumped? Gaetz's shocking transformation makes us wonder if he thought we wouldn't notice, but then again, he isn't exactly shy for attention, what with him and Lauren Boebert both slinging personalized videos on Cameo in desperate cash grab.

To figure out what happened to Gaetz's face, Dr. Mariano Busso, a Board Certified Cosmetic Dermatologist based out of Beverly Hills and Miami, exclusively told our sister site that "there are two main facial changes between Mr. Gaetz's appearance at the RNC in 2020 and 2024: very heavy Botox and cheek fillers." He dove into what many were dubbing Gaetz's "Spock-like" look — a nod to the pointy-eared, arched-eyebrowed Star Trek icon with those unmistakable features. "Botox was performed very heavily on the center of the forehead, resulting in a drop of his central eyebrows," he explained, adding that "the lateral aspect of the eyebrows was left with movement, giving that Mr. Spock' look with pointy lateral eyebrows."