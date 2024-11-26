Lauren Boebert Takes A Page Out Of Matt Gaetz's Playbook With Desperate Cash Grab

As of November 26, neither Lauren Boebert nor her office have officially commented on why she deactivated her Cameo account. There's been speculation from congressional ethics experts that the quick turnaround could indicate Boebert violated some House rules. For starters, it's illegal for politicians to use their public office to raise extra income, as well as a cap on the amount of money they can make. Boebert tried to skirt this particular ruleset by filming all her videos away from her office. There's also a ban on current legislative members accepting payment for giving speeches — whether recorded on an app or otherwise.

However, in today's modern age, there is no official ruling regarding whether or not Boebert can appear on Cameo. But Boebert's actions are still shady. "Even if the House Ethics Committee provides guidance that sitting members of Congress may appear on Cameo, the maximum outside income limit for House members is $31,815 currently, so she would have to abide by that limit," Aaron Scherb, senior director of legislative affairs at Common Cause, told Colorado Politics.

With Boebert's team remaining quiet about why she pulled out of the video-sharing platform, it gives room for further speculation. Boebert has never been one to quietly follow the rules. For her to silently step away from this might suggest that many people can't stand Lauren Boebert. Even with switching districts, it seems that Boebert's ego is still getting in the way. Perhaps stepping out of her own echo chamber and into the wilds of Cameo gave Boebert an unfortunate wake-up call about the reality of her popularity. It's also a good reminder to maybe not take advice from a convicted felon and alleged sexual predator, even if they used to be your coworkers.