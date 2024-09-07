The Shady Side Of Lauren Boebert Is No Secret Anymore

Lauren Boebert rose to prominence thanks to her ultraconservative rhetoric, a strategy that proved effective in her upset victory over incumbent Scott Tipton in Colorado's 2020 primary elections. However, many of her actions, past and recent, have contradicted her morals. From promoting teen pregnancy to engaging in inappropriate behavior with a man in a play marketed for children and justifying her ex-husband's lewd exposure to a minor, Boebert hasn't always been the perfect Christian.

Boebert is also no stranger to the police. Before becoming a U.S. representative, she had quite a few run-ins with the law. Her arrests that are on the public record were for misdemeanor offenses and were largely caused by her own disregard for the criminal justice system. But she previously faced serious domestic violence charges against her ex, though she was a juvenile and the case isn't on her record. Boebert's controversial side isn't restricted to her personal life.

Boebert isn't afraid to use inflammatory language against her opponents, even if it means displaying her ignorance of political history. "Kamala Harris is a Communist at heart. Her father raised her to be one. We can really boil this election down to two ideologies: Make America Great Again or Marxism," she tweeted in August 2024. It's worked for her, but her antics could also have hurt her. Following her theatre debacle, Boebert switched congressional districts in favor of one safer for Republicans. All in all, Boebert's constituents have turned a blind eye to her shady side.