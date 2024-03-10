Scandalous Details About Lauren Boebert's Oldest Son Tyler

This article references domestic violence.

Representative Lauren Boebert and her family are no strangers to controversy, and her oldest son, Tyler Boebert, is no exception. Lauren and Jayson Boebert's divorce thrust them in the news amid revelations of cheating, which he admitted to in a Facebook post. Since her filing in May 2023, the far-right Colorado lawmaker and her ex-husband have had some run-ins with the police. In January 2024, they were investigated following a public fight at a restaurant during which Lauren allegedly punched Jayson in the face, The Daily Beast reported.

Just days later, Jayson was once again involved in a domestic dispute — only this time it was with Tyler. The then-17-year-old called 911 after getting in a physical argument with his father, who he said had come home drunk, according to Jayson's arrest warrant. Tyler actually called his mother first, and it was Lauren who advised him to call the police. Tyler accused Jayson of reaching for his rifle when he realized what his son was doing, the document states. Jayson was charged with three misdemeanor charges.

These consecutive brushes with the law aren't new, though. Lauren has been arrested several times, all of them for minor reasons. Jayson's criminal history, on the other hand, is a lot more disturbing, including charges of domestic violence against Lauren and lewd exposure involving a minor. Unfortunately, it looks like Tyler has learned a thing or two from his parents. Even before he stepped into adulthood, he was drawing attention to himself for all the wrong reasons.