How Locals Really Feel About Lauren Boebert Is Sure To Rock Her Ego
When Lauren Boebert made the switch from her previous district in Colorado to the incredibly conservative-leaning 4th district in the Eastern Plains, it was a strategic way to try to run from bad publicity. Known for being incredibly controversial, Boebert was hoping to find friendlier faces in her new district. But even in a place where constituents have expressed they would avoid voting blue at all costs, some are not quite so pleased to have Boebert representing them. They join a long list of people who can't seem to stand Lauren Boebert.
"Interesting," a "character," and just "okay" are how some local voters described their feelings toward Lauren Boebert to The Colorado Sun. However, this did not stop most of them from voting for the embattled politician. "I held my nose because I would never vote for a Democrat," said one local who ultimately voted for Boebert. It seems Boebert believes she is better in person at changing minds. "I've seen that time and time again with folks who don't know what to think about me, or have had an opinion formed for them about me, and then they meet me," she said. Which seems to have been proven true with her win on Election Day 2024, but might not last far into the future.
Lauren Boebert won her election, but her battle to be liked is still ongoing
Clearly, the move to Colorado's 4th Congressional District was a smart decision on Lauren Boebert's part. The heavily conservative district did eventually lead Boebert to victory, but not by the landslide she might have hoped. Boebert snagged the win with about 54% of the vote. Meanwhile, her Democrat rival, Trisha Calvarese, came in a close second with 42% of the votes, performing far better than past Democratic candidates have in the district. In fact, Calvarese lost by around 52,000 votes — a sign that Lauren Boebert's scandalous personality might be coming back to haunt her in future elections if she doesn't change her tune. Calvarese even told CBS News she found the vote tally so encouraging that she was ready to run against Boebert again in the next election.
Calvarese took a more moderate approach in her campaign, which may have swayed some voters who found the bombastic nature of Boebert to be a little too much. In an interview with The Colorado Sun, Calvarese discussed where she got her down-home values and why they most likely resonated with so many locals. "My parents were conservative. They raised me on those values of you respect the dignity of all working people. You absolutely respect your veterans and your elders," she said. "That's just something Lauren Boebert has not lived by." Unfortunately, politeness was not enough to win this race, as it seems voters still prefer Boebert's policies overall.