How Locals Really Feel About Lauren Boebert Is Sure To Rock Her Ego

When Lauren Boebert made the switch from her previous district in Colorado to the incredibly conservative-leaning 4th district in the Eastern Plains, it was a strategic way to try to run from bad publicity. Known for being incredibly controversial, Boebert was hoping to find friendlier faces in her new district. But even in a place where constituents have expressed they would avoid voting blue at all costs, some are not quite so pleased to have Boebert representing them. They join a long list of people who can't seem to stand Lauren Boebert.

"Interesting," a "character," and just "okay" are how some local voters described their feelings toward Lauren Boebert to The Colorado Sun. However, this did not stop most of them from voting for the embattled politician. "I held my nose because I would never vote for a Democrat," said one local who ultimately voted for Boebert. It seems Boebert believes she is better in person at changing minds. "I've seen that time and time again with folks who don't know what to think about me, or have had an opinion formed for them about me, and then they meet me," she said. Which seems to have been proven true with her win on Election Day 2024, but might not last far into the future.