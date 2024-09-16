The Most Scandalous Rumors About Lauren Boebert

Lauren Boebert's shady side is filled with scandals past and present, and it could have been worse had some of the rumors that have circulated about her been true. As a polarizing far-right politician, Boebert has attracted her fair share of detractors. Some of those have gone to some great lengths to prove she is unfit to serve as a member of Congress. However, those efforts have often fallen into false claims territory. One of those is that she previously worked in the sex industry, a career that had some wide-ranging consequences.

According to scandalous rumors, it was allegedly through her work as an escort that Boebert met Ted Cruz, who then encouraged — and even reportedly financed — her bid for Congress. She then allegedly tried to hide her link to Cruz by purposefully failing to disclose a $70,500 campaign contribution he made. No evidence has been provided to back up these claims. But it didn't stop there. Boebert was also accused of terminating a pregnancy that allegedly resulted from her escort work, which reportedly marked the second time she had sought an abortion.

As an anti-abortion politician, Boebert fought hard to debunk these accusations. "Y'all need Jesus!" she tweeted. She seemed less disconcerted by allegations she had cheated on her ex-husband with a Christian singer. Questions surrounding her net worth have also been made to raise suspicion of corruption through her work as a congresswoman. Over the years, the controversial Colorado representative has been accused of some scandalous behavior, much of which has proven to be untrue.