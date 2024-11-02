Why So Many People Can't Stand Lauren Boebert
There's no question that Lauren Boebert has a ton of haters, and given their reasons, it's not all that surprising. Boebert has frequently tried to counter claims that she doesn't support veterans, though many remain focused on her track record.
ICYMI, back in 2022, Boebert voted against the Honoring Our PACT Act, which was designed to provide veterans with disability and medical benefits. The fact that Boebert voted against the bill — even though other Republicans had voted in favor of it — would have cemented it as one of her most controversial moments as is. However, it certainly didn't help that just days prior to the vote, Boebert had also made quite the scene at the 2022 State of the Union. Boebert's outburst came in response to Joe Biden sharing in his speech that the bill would assist veterans affected by cancer. He also noted his personal connection to the issue, sharing, "I know — one of those soldiers was my son, Major Beau Biden." However, before Biden could finish his thought, Boebert shouted, "13 of them." That would be — the 13 soldiers who lost their lives after Biden withdrew troops from Afghanistan.
In addition to having her empathy questioned, Boebert came under serious fire for the fact that she voted against the Honoring Our PACT Act. In fact, when she shared a video professing her support for veterans on her Instagram, many made it clear they still weren't over it. As one chirped, "Girl spare us ... you voted AGAINST vets."
She's tried to rehab her image, but many aren't buying it
Given just how vocal Lauren Boebert's detractors have been regarding her vote against the Honoring Our PACT Act, she's been compelled to explain herself on several occasions. Exhibit A: she released a pro-veteran YouTube video called, "Don't believe the lies you're hearing about Rep. Boebert."Regarding her interruption during Joe Biden's State of the Union speech, Boebert later explained in a video that a mother of a fallen "lieutenant corporal" had thanked her for speaking up during Joe Biden's State of the Union speech. However, that was swiftly shut down by Richard Ojeda, who pointed out that there was no such rank as "Lieutenant corporal." Ojeda added that while it would be acceptable for a child to make that mistake, the same wasn't true for a congress member. Yikes.
As for Boebert's vote against the Honoring Our PACT Act, she's been called out for that in a very big way as well. During one of the debates for the 2024 Colorado primary, challenger Trisha Calvarese asked, "If you're going to take care of folks, what about our veterans, Lauren?" Boebert's response? "I'm not voting for something that we have 22 hours to read that's over 2,000 pages long," she quipped. Some might call that thorough — but with so many others finding the time to go through it and vote in favor of the bill, it's not exactly a shock that many simply view the congresswoman's approach as evidence of Boebert's shady side.
Of course, Boebert continues to have a ton of support. However, among those who aren't in her corner, something tells us they aren't planning on becoming any less vocal any time soon.