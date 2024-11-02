Why So Many People Can't Stand Lauren Boebert

There's no question that Lauren Boebert has a ton of haters, and given their reasons, it's not all that surprising. Boebert has frequently tried to counter claims that she doesn't support veterans, though many remain focused on her track record.

ICYMI, back in 2022, Boebert voted against the Honoring Our PACT Act, which was designed to provide veterans with disability and medical benefits. The fact that Boebert voted against the bill — even though other Republicans had voted in favor of it — would have cemented it as one of her most controversial moments as is. However, it certainly didn't help that just days prior to the vote, Boebert had also made quite the scene at the 2022 State of the Union. Boebert's outburst came in response to Joe Biden sharing in his speech that the bill would assist veterans affected by cancer. He also noted his personal connection to the issue, sharing, "I know — one of those soldiers was my son, Major Beau Biden." However, before Biden could finish his thought, Boebert shouted, "13 of them." That would be — the 13 soldiers who lost their lives after Biden withdrew troops from Afghanistan.

In addition to having her empathy questioned, Boebert came under serious fire for the fact that she voted against the Honoring Our PACT Act. In fact, when she shared a video professing her support for veterans on her Instagram, many made it clear they still weren't over it. As one chirped, "Girl spare us ... you voted AGAINST vets."