During the snowy December 1 NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers, both teams tackled the elements as best they could. Buffalo, with the icy home advantage, skated away with a demanding 35-10 win over San Francisco. Usually a dominant team in the NFC West, the 49ers have been swamped with injuries all season, leading to consistent underperformance for the 2024-2025 season. One of the star players battling constant injuries is Christian McCaffrey, who left Sunday's game early due to a posterior cruciate ligament (PCL) injury impacting his right knee.

Kyle Shanahan, coach for the 49ers, told Fox News that McCaffrey could be out for a while. "I think PCL is usually a couple weeks, but I'm not exactly sure yet," he said. Fellow 49ers teammate Brock "Mr. Irrelevant" Purdy also bemoaned the loss to Fox, saying, "He's one of the best running backs in the league. When you lose him like that, I think it takes away just sort of how we do some things in the offense."

Medical expert Jason Singh, MD, spoke exclusively with Nicki Swift about the next steps for McCaffrey, and his advice is full of warning. As Chief Medical Officer at One Oak Medical, Singh recommends McCaffrey take rest and rehabilitation seriously, or else be at risk of losing more than just a season of play — he could lose his whole career.