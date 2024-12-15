How People Describe Donald Trump's Smell Is Sure To Ruin Your Appetite

It's no secret that President-elect Donald J. Trump's reputation precedes him, but now people are coming forward and claiming that his body odor does, too. In December 2023, former United States Representative Adam Kinzinger first raised the issue with a rather scentsational tweet that read, "I'm genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven't talked about the odor. It's truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can." Yikes.

Kinzinger elaborated on the odor further during a "Jimmy Kimmel Live" appearance in September. "So, if you take like armpits, ketchup, makeup, and a little butt, it's probably like that all mixed up," the politician said. According to Kinzinger, no one outrightly discussed Trump's hygiene issues, most likely out of fear of retaliation if their words got back to Trump. Still, he was adamant that the foul smell was apparent — especially during meetings at the Oval Office. "It's hard to avoid that," he divulged. Unfortunately for Trump, Kinzinger is not the only one who has spoken out about his signature scent.