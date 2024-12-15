How People Describe Donald Trump's Smell Is Sure To Ruin Your Appetite
It's no secret that President-elect Donald J. Trump's reputation precedes him, but now people are coming forward and claiming that his body odor does, too. In December 2023, former United States Representative Adam Kinzinger first raised the issue with a rather scentsational tweet that read, "I'm genuinely surprised how people close to Trump haven't talked about the odor. It's truly something to behold. Wear a mask if you can." Yikes.
Kinzinger elaborated on the odor further during a "Jimmy Kimmel Live" appearance in September. "So, if you take like armpits, ketchup, makeup, and a little butt, it's probably like that all mixed up," the politician said. According to Kinzinger, no one outrightly discussed Trump's hygiene issues, most likely out of fear of retaliation if their words got back to Trump. Still, he was adamant that the foul smell was apparent — especially during meetings at the Oval Office. "It's hard to avoid that," he divulged. Unfortunately for Trump, Kinzinger is not the only one who has spoken out about his signature scent.
Kathy Griffin claimed Donald J. Trump smells 'really bad'
In August, MSNBC's Alex Wagner made headlines when she joked about Donald J. Trump's stench during an appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." While discussing all the ways in which Trump was attacking his opponent, Kamala Harris, Colbert noted that Trump was "trying to burn her, but the fat is flashing back in his face every time." That's when Wagner seized the opportunity. "He smells like cooking oil," she quipped.
But that's not all. Way before comedian Kathy Griffin lost her job at CNN for posting a photo of herself holding what was supposed to be Trump's bloodied, severed head — an action Griffin still stands by — she actually appeared on his popular reality show, "The Apprentice." However, according to Griffin, she didn't exactly come out smelling like roses following her time on the television series. "I did participate in two challenges. One I did because of my dear departed, beloved Joan Rivers. The other one I did because Trump paid me a bunch of money to spend the day with Liza Minnelli and host a challenge. Liza and I tried to ignore him, but he does smell really bad," she penned in a since-deleted tweet (via Newsweek.) Unfortunately, Griffin isn't the only one who caught a bad whiff while filming "The Apprentice." Reporters and authors Russ Buettner and Susanne Craig uncovered the untold truth of "The Apprentice" when they penned about a "musty carpet odor" that producers of the show claimed enveloped the entire 26th floor of Trump Tower in their book "Lucky Loser: How Donald Trump Squandered His Father's Fortune and Created the Illusion of Success" (via the The New York Times).
Perhaps both Trump and his beloved Trump Tower could benefit from a little dab of his newly minted cologne. On December 8, 2024, the twice-elected prez debuted his new fragrances in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social. "I call them Fight, Fight, Fight, because they represent us WINNING," he penned about the new business endeavor (via Fox News).