Hallmark Star Rachel Boston's Head-Turning Transformation
Hallmark star Rachel Boston has been acting for decades, and if she looks familiar, it's because you've likely recognized her from hit shows like "American Dreams" and "Witches of East End." These days, she warms viewers' hearts with her many Hallmark movies, and her road to stardom has been long but steady. Boston started her career at just 12 years old and made the move to New York City when she was 17 to pursue her dream of becoming an actor. "I was definitely making it with just my own two feet and a lot of hope and dreams and willpower. That independence and knowing I was OK in a city where I didn't know anyone, I would be all right in this world. It helped me develop that confidence," she told the Baltimore Sun.
Through determination and a bit of luck, Boston began earning roles that would eventually make her a household name, transitioning from acting in bit parts to becoming an executive producer. From living in a humble home in Tennessee to eventually settling into the glitz and glam of Los Angeles, it's safe to say that the "Field Day" actor has undergone a stunning transformation over the years.
Rachel Boston's career began to take off in the early 2000s
Rachel Boston wasn't a struggling actor for long before she landed the role of Beth Mason in "American Dreams" in 2002. The series centered around families during the 1960s, and Boston found herself acting alongside other up-and-coming names like Brittany Snow and Sarah Ramos. After the show ended in 2005, Boston acted in other small parts until she snagged roles in the hit films "500 Days of Summer" and "Ghosts of Girlfriends Past." As for filming alongside A-list actors, Boston gushed in a 2009 interview, "Working with Matthew McConaughey — he's just a fantastic man. And Jennifer Garner, like the two of them together, I think people are really going to enjoy this film this summer."
Boston's other notable TV appearances were in "In Plain Sight" and "Witches of East End," in which she played one of two sisters with magical powers. "Witches of East End was definitely one of my favorites, but also very challenging because we went through so much on the series. My character had an incredible arc over two seasons, and I was constantly on my toes because I never knew what was going to happen. I just loved it," she shared with My Devotional Thoughts. Unfortunately, the Lifetime series was canceled after just two seasons, but Boston's Hallmark career had already begun, and she has remained with the network since.
Rachel Boston became a Hallmark Channel darling
Rachel Boston launched her Hallmark debut in 2014 with "A Ring by Spring," a heartwarming film about a jaded woman named Caryn Briggs who eventually takes a chance at forever love. It was a busy year for Boston, career-wise, as she had filmed the movie while on a break right before "Witches of East End" Season 2. "It is such a blessing to work with Lifetime and Hallmark. They have such heart-based programming. And so to work with networks that really are inspired by stories that are about family and faith and spirituality and really do touch the heartstrings, I feel very, very blessed," she gushed to AssignmentX.
Boston's next movie was "A Gift of Miracles," and she would go on to star in several more feel-good films with Hallmark's leading men. In 2017, she became an executive producer for the first time with "Christmas in Angel Falls," proving that she's also talented behind the scenes as well. In a separate interview with AssignmentX, Boston stated, "I love development of story. I'm working with Nina Weinman. On ['Check Inn For Christmas'], she wrote a beautiful script. I am involved with every outline, and with the concept, and then once we get to filming, on these films, I'm often in every scene." She added, "I love working with this family, and Hallmark has been such a great place, and I would like to continue my work here definitely."
Rachel Boston is married to a private chef
As Rachel Boston's career took off, her private life did as well. On June 15, 2021, the Hallmark leading lady announced her engagement to her real-life partner, Tolya Ashe. In the sweet picture, the pair wore white and posed with their foreheads touching each other. "My forever love," Boston captioned the post. A fan replied, "Congrats! I guess you are living for-real, 'A Ring by Spring.'" Boston's relationship with Ashe began with a meet-cute, just like one of her characters. "We actually met 10 years ago through his sisters, so we have the classic Hallmark start, where you've known each other for a long time — the family is involved," she shared on "Home & Family" in 2020. She continued, "We reconnected, and immediately — it was just divine timing." It's unclear when Bolton and two tied the knot.
Like Boston, Ashe is also in the creative industry, and he's the owner of Little Gem NYC Catering & Events. According to his website, his passion is in making healthy meals out of organic and locally sourced ingredients. Along with New York City, he's also based in Martha's Vineyard, where he began his career as a chef's assistant. Boston and Ashe like to keep their relationship fairly private, but the "Christmas in Angel Falls" star occasionally shows off some snaps of her beau. In 2021, Boston shared pics of the two ringing in the new year at a seaside location. "Happy New Year," she stated.
Rachel Boston and her husband welcomed their daughter Grace in 2022
Shortly after Rachel Boston's real-life love story with Tolya Ashe began, she revealed to fans she was expecting her first child. "It's a girl!!!! Thank you for choosing me to be your mama. I am so excited for our journey ahead and can't wait to show you this beautiful world! You are a light on this earth. I can already see it and feel it," she wrote in an October 2021 Instagram post alongside a pic of her cradling her growing bump. The following January, Boston shared an adorable snap of her newborn baby and gushed, "Welcome to the world my little angel!!!! Baby Grace is here and our hearts are so very full!!! Thank you to everyone surrounding us with so much love."
Boston is clearly embracing motherhood, and she was able to draw on her experience as a mom in her role, "Dating the Delaneys." She told MediaVillage, "My daughter was five months old when I went back to work. I was so thankful to have my first role as a mom be on Hallmark. [I would go] to my trailer, and there's my mom and my little baby — that was beautiful." Grace seems to have no problem being on set with her mom, as was apparent by her happy grin in a July 2022 post. "This smile!!! My favorite person came to see me at work. Being a new mom while playing a mom is an incredible feeling," Boston stated. It looks like Grace is a future Hallmark star in the making.
Rachel Boston's career is not slowing down
Rachel Boston may soon star opposite Hallmark star Andrew Walker, hinting to Soaps in November 2024 that they have a project in the works. Boston recalled playing his fiancée during her short stint in "ER" years ago, teasing, "I had been off at war, and he was there in the hospital with me. So we would love to tell some happier stories. We have an idea we've been playing around with."
Boston's latest Hallmark film was "Debbie Macomber's Joyful Mrs. Miracle," which debuted on Thanksgiving Day 2024, just in time to give fans the holiday spirit. The actor plays Annie Merkel, aka Mrs. Miracle, a magical character who helps a family after their grandmother dies. "When I got the call and I found out that I was going to be playing her I truly just had tears running down my face, I was so excited. ... There's being cast in a movie and then there's being cast as Mrs. Miracle ... they're big shoes to fill and I knew that," she shared with People. Boston also made an appearance on the reality competition series "Finding Mr. Christmas," alongside her Hallmark family. With her growing family and booked career, Boston is proving that she's come a long way since taking a chance as a burgeoning actor in New York City all those years ago.