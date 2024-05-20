Here's Who Hallmark Star Rachel Boston Is Married To In Real Life

Rachel Boston might not be Hallmark's most prolific actor, but the number of times she's given viewers the warm and fuzzies with a sweet love story is in the double digits. According to former "Home & Family" co-host Cameron Mathison, the tale of how Boston met her husband, Tolya Ashe, is worthy of its own Hallmark movie.

In 2020, Mathison got Boston to briefly recap her fairytale romance with Ashe on "Home & Family." She revealed that one of Ashe's sisters introduced them to each other, but they were only friends at first. She also agreed with Mathison when he compared their meeting to one of her movies. "We actually had the classic Hallmark start where you've known each other for a long time, family is involved," Boston said. She told Nuts for Fashion that she was in her family's home state of New Mexico shooting a TV series at the time. It seems that she and Ashe didn't spend a ton of time together during those years when they were just friends, likely because they lived on separate coasts. "Then 10 years later we reconnected and that was just amazing," she continued. There was also some Hallmark magic in the fortuitous timing of their reunion. "It made me trust more in, when the time is right, people come into your life," Boston said on "Home & Family."

According to Boston, she hit the jackpot when she married Ashe, who has a Hallmark-worthy profession.