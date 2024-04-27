Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Hallmark's Home & Family?

Despite being a Hallmark channel fan-favorite talk show, "Home & Family" was canceled in early 2021. However, the show's stars haven't disappeared from the airwaves. Like many other fixtures previously linked to the channel, the show's two co-hosts and much of the rest of the cast have since moved to Hallmark's competitor, Great American Family.

News of "Home & Family" being canceled first broke in March 2021, when a spokesperson for the channel told Variety that the show would end that August. Though the statement didn't go into detail as to why the show was being pulled, it's likely pandemic restrictions played a role. As former "Home & Family" co-host Cameron Mathison shared in an interview with the "Hallmark Podcast," he believed the network using the open timeslot to screen films and series while the show was on hiatus had prompted the channel to prioritize those, going forward. Either way, he shared that the show's ending had been heartbreaking for him but that he understood the decision hadn't been an easy one to make.

Heartbreak aside, both Mathison and co-host Debbie Matenopoulos have since featured in a similar setup on Great American Family in the 2021 "Welcome to Great American Christmas" special. They were also joined by several former "Home & Family" experts, including Shirley Bovshow, Larissa Wohl, Kym Douglas, Kenneth Wingard, Maria Provenzano, and Lawrence Zarian. That said, the special was just the start of the "Home & Family" cast's relationship with Great American Family.