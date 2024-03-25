Why Cameron Mathison Really Left The Hallmark Channel

Soap star Cameron Mathison is the latest actor to kick the Hallmark Channel to the curb, as the network wars with Great American Family for ratings within the wholesome, family-friendly television market. Until 2023, Mathison, one of the many stars who turned to Hallmark to revitalize their careers, was a network regular who'd appeared in over a dozen movies. And while Mathison's Hallmark catalog is too lengthy to recount in full, his resume includes "Holidaze," "The Murder, She Baked" franchise, and his last Hallmark project, "A Zest For Death: A Hannah Swensen Mystery." Mathison also co-hosted Hallmark's daytime show, "Home & Family," from 2018 until the show's cancellation in 2021.

Like most former Hallmark stars, Mathison once sang the network's praises. However, Mathison left fans stumped when he followed Danica McKellar's cue and left Hallmark amid a mass exodus of talent from the network. According to Deadline, Mathison signed a contract with Great American Media — Great American Family's umbrella company — for a "multi-picture deal" in November. "Having collaborated with Cameron on many past projects, I am thrilled to welcome him home to Great American Media and look forward to working with him on content that our viewers will love for years to come," said Great American Family's CEO, Bill Abbott.

Given Mathison's long run, you may be wondering why he left Hallmark — and the actor says it all has to do with the stories.