Tragic Details About Ariana Grande's Brother Frankie

One of the rules of "Big Brother" is that the contestants are not allowed to have contact with the outside world, but the producers made an exception for Frankie Grande when his grandfather died while they were filming Season 16. In a clip shared by ET, he's seen reading a letter sent by the family that stated, "We love you and miss you so much. I'm sitting here with Nonna, Ari, and your cousin and are so sad to tell you that Grandpa lost his battle with cancer." The cameras showed Frankie breaking down in tears as he finished the letter and promised to stay on the show to honor his grandfather.

After receiving the devastating news, Frankie gave a eulogy to his grandfather while in the "Big Brother" house (via Bustle). "My grandfather spent every day of his life fighting for his family ... He had dreams, he had ambitions, he had goals, and he worked his butt off every single day to get to that place so that we were provided for ... And now this letter tells me, that he wants me to stay here and he wants me to fight, he's proud of me, he's proud of what I am doing in this house," he shared. Grande described how his grandfather had cancer three times before finally succumbing to the disease, and the entertainer said his new goal was to open a school in Africa and name it after the man who meant so much to him. "I have something else to fight for now, I am fighting for my grandfather's legacy," he vowed.