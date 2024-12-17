Out Of All Oprah Winfrey's Wacky Outfits, This Is By Far Her Worst

Oprah Winfrey has had her share of fashion missteps over the years, but her attempt at channeling menswear at a Hollywood soirée might just take the top spot. The celebrated talk show host attended a star-studded dinner hosted by designer Brunello Cucinelli at Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles on December 5, 2024. She was photographed wearing a Brunello Cucinelli beige coat over a tan shirt and feather-embellished skirt, paired with a matching tie. She accessorized the look with her signature eyeglasses, black boots, and a white clutch, while keeping her hair and makeup clean and understated.

Though we totally appreciate Winfrey's willingness to experiment with other styles, sometimes it's wise to play it safe and stick to a fashion formula that works. For this particular outfit, the color choice isn't flattering and makes Winfrey look dull and older. It also lacks the wow factor that she usually brings to the red carpet.

In contrast, the Emmy-winning producer (whose net worth is even higher than you might realize!) was a total showstopper at last year's event in a white lace dress that was more her look. Over the years, we've seen Winfrey play with different outfits (and sometimes miss) as she slowly developed her signature style. In August 2024, just a few months before her disastrous menswear attempt, Winfrey showed her support for Vice President Kamala Harris by gracing the Democratic National Convention. In what is hands-down one of her best looks, she sported a purple suit that exuded power and complemented her complexion beautifully. At the GLAAD Media Awards in March 2024, Winfrey received the honorary Vanguard Award in a stunning black and purple dress that commanded attention. Regardless of her (many) fashion fails, Winfrey sure knows how to dress to impress.