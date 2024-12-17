Why Some HGTV Fans Don't Like Farmhouse Fixer's Jonathan Knight
Jonathan Knight, best known as a member of the iconic boy band New Kids on the Block, is currently enjoying a second act as the star of HGTV's "Farmhouse Fixer." The show highlights his passion for restoring historic New England farmhouses and the joy he gets from preserving their charm while updating them for modern living. With that typical HGTV mix of personal stories, design challenges, and heartwarming reveals, "Farmhouse Fixer" has won plenty of fans since its premiere in 2021. However, not everyone is sold on Knight's abilities as a renovation expert, and some viewers have not shied away from expressing their discontent on the internet.
Despite the show's premise revolving around fixing up farmhouses, some fans question Jonathan Knight's expertise in the field of historic home renovation. "He should not be in this type of business," one fan wrote in a review. "He doesn't have the mind set for this ... He doesn't think things through." Others have raised concerns about the accuracy of his advice. "Jonathan should not be giving misinformation," another fan said. "[You] should know what you're talking about when giving information to the general public." Clearly, some viewers feel that Knight's background in entertainment might not have fully prepared him for the complexities of construction and restoration.
Both Jonathan Knight and co-host Kristina Crestin have faced online flak
The problem "Farmhouse Fixer" viewers have with host Jonathan Knight don't end there. Another reviewer (somewhat humorously) complained, "My main peeve is that Jonathan gets so emotional and cries at the end of every episode! I could understand if it was just on occasion but he's done it so much it's beginning to seem fake! The only time I've not seen him cry was when he restored a shed on his property for his chickens!" While some viewers likely find his emotional reveals touching, others seem to feel that it's selfish — that it detracts from the show's focus on other people's renovations.
To be clear, he's not the only one who gets picked on by HGTV viewers. Knight's co-host, Kristina Crestin, also faces her share of criticism. While her design skills are often praised, some viewers find her aesthetic choices too generic for the magnificent historic homes featured on the show. Others argue that her dynamic with Knight is too chatty, and that their on-screen chemistry leaves something to be desired. Despite these differing opinions, the duo's passion for preserving New England's architectural heritage has kept "Farmhouse Fixer" at the forefront of HGTV's (occasionally scandalous) lineup for years now.