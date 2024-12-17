Why Some HGTV Fans Don't Like Farmhouse Fixer's Jonathan Knight

Jonathan Knight, best known as a member of the iconic boy band New Kids on the Block, is currently enjoying a second act as the star of HGTV's "Farmhouse Fixer." The show highlights his passion for restoring historic New England farmhouses and the joy he gets from preserving their charm while updating them for modern living. With that typical HGTV mix of personal stories, design challenges, and heartwarming reveals, "Farmhouse Fixer" has won plenty of fans since its premiere in 2021. However, not everyone is sold on Knight's abilities as a renovation expert, and some viewers have not shied away from expressing their discontent on the internet.

Despite the show's premise revolving around fixing up farmhouses, some fans question Jonathan Knight's expertise in the field of historic home renovation. "He should not be in this type of business," one fan wrote in a review. "He doesn't have the mind set for this ... He doesn't think things through." Others have raised concerns about the accuracy of his advice. "Jonathan should not be giving misinformation," another fan said. "[You] should know what you're talking about when giving information to the general public." Clearly, some viewers feel that Knight's background in entertainment might not have fully prepared him for the complexities of construction and restoration.