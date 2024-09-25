Sad Details About HGTV Star Jonathan Knight

After shooting to fame with New Kids on the Block, Jonathan Knight became the first to leave the band and then seemingly fell off the face of the earth. He retreated to a Boston suburb and worked as a real estate developer, leaving stardom completely behind. At least he did for a decade and a half, until NKOTB reunited in 2008. Besides, his work as a developer opened the door for his HGTV career with "Farmhouse Fixer" in 2021, so fame clearly hadn't given up on him.

But the were some heartbreaking reasons that led Jonathan to go on a long hiatus. The NKOTB overnight stardom took a toll on Knight's mental health. After struggling with paralyzing anxiety attacks for years, he decided to prioritize his well-being. But that wasn't the only hurdle between him and a career in showbiz. A gay man, Knight was urged to keep his sexuality hidden to prevent his career from derailing. He did as he was told, but then he was accidentally outed on TV by an ex.

Luckily, the industry's attitude toward the LGBTQ+ community had improved since the previous decade, and Knight continued to thrive. But it wasn't just his professional life that went through rough patches. In his personal life, Knight and his husband Harley Rodriguez faced an ultimately unsuccessfully years-long journey with infertility. Around the same time, he lost one of his closest friends. Knight is doing well, but he sure faced quite a bit of adversity on the road.