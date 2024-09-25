Sad Details About HGTV Star Jonathan Knight
After shooting to fame with New Kids on the Block, Jonathan Knight became the first to leave the band and then seemingly fell off the face of the earth. He retreated to a Boston suburb and worked as a real estate developer, leaving stardom completely behind. At least he did for a decade and a half, until NKOTB reunited in 2008. Besides, his work as a developer opened the door for his HGTV career with "Farmhouse Fixer" in 2021, so fame clearly hadn't given up on him.
But the were some heartbreaking reasons that led Jonathan to go on a long hiatus. The NKOTB overnight stardom took a toll on Knight's mental health. After struggling with paralyzing anxiety attacks for years, he decided to prioritize his well-being. But that wasn't the only hurdle between him and a career in showbiz. A gay man, Knight was urged to keep his sexuality hidden to prevent his career from derailing. He did as he was told, but then he was accidentally outed on TV by an ex.
Luckily, the industry's attitude toward the LGBTQ+ community had improved since the previous decade, and Knight continued to thrive. But it wasn't just his professional life that went through rough patches. In his personal life, Knight and his husband Harley Rodriguez faced an ultimately unsuccessfully years-long journey with infertility. Around the same time, he lost one of his closest friends. Knight is doing well, but he sure faced quite a bit of adversity on the road.
Jonathan Knight was outed by Tiffany
More than two decades after Jonathan Knight rose to prominence with New Kids on the Block, his sexuality was exposed to the public by pop singer Tiffany, seen above with Knight and his brother and fellow NKOTB member, Jordan. In a January 2011 interview on "Watch What Happens Live," she admitted to Andy Cohen that she and Knight had dated in the late '80s. "He became gay later," she revealed (via Today). Tiffany also discussed her potential role in Knight's sexuality. "I didn't do it!" she added.
After learning about it, Tiffany realized the signs had already been there. "We used to do facials together. He was so easy to talk to," she said. After Tiffany's interview, Knight denied he had ever been in the closet, arguing he had come out to his loved ones two decades earlier. "I never knew that I would have to do it all over again publicly just because I reunited with NKOTB," he said (via The Hollywood Reporter).
Tiffany apologized to Knight on X, asserting she didn't know the public was unaware. Knight didn't hold it against her. "I know you weren't being mean and I found it to be funny!" he responded. However, he later revealed he had hid his sexuality from the public on the advice of his manager. "He pulled me aside and he was like, 'If anybody finds out, then your career is over,'" he recalled on "Frosted Tips with Lance Bass" in 2023.
Jonathan Knight was devastated by Kirstie Alley's death
Kirstie Alley's death shocked the country, but Jonathan Knight was devastated by it. The two had enjoyed a special bond for many years, one they often showed off on social media. "My heart is ripped into a million pieces, and half my soul has been taken away," he captioned an Instagram post after her death. Their friendship was sparked by a force beyond their control, and they both knew they had to cling to the other. "We met and connected in a way one rarely gets to experience with others," he explained.
Alley and Knight seemed to share an intimate friendship, with the "Cheers" alum often teasing Knight by posting low-key embarrassing photos of him. "Wanna know what Jonny Boy looks like sleeping??? Right before he kills me... @JonathanRKnight WAKE UP!!!!!!!!!" she tweeted in 2012. He didn't mind it, though. In 2023, he reposted her tweet to Instagram to reminisce about the good days. "The times I would visit and sleep till noon!" he wrote. "Everyday you are on my mind and forever in my heart!"
In 2013, Knight sat in the audience during Alley's appearance on "The Wendy Williams Show," when she referred to him as her "husband," according to NKOTB the Blog. Knight continues to honor his friend every chance he gets. "Missing you on this special day and everyday," he captioned a January 2024 Instagram post of the two in honor of what would've been her 73rd birthday.
Jonathan Knight was unsuccessful in his quest to become a father
Jonathan Knight was eager to start a family with Harley Rodriguez. The two weighed their options and set a plan in motion. Unfortunately, Knight and Rodriguez were unsuccessful in their attempts. "We tried it. We went through the journey for about five years, and it just didn't happen for us," he revealed in his interview on the "Frosted Tips with Lance Bass" podcast. The process was long, bureaucratic, and heartbreaking.
Knight opened up about the rollercoaster of the journey, and how much more painful it was because they didn't get a baby in the end. "Going through the process, it's like, 'Today's the day the eggs are being implanted and you're so excited, and you're so happy,'" he said. "And then, you know, a week later it's like, 'No, you're back to square one.'" The situation was made even harder by their friends' success. "And meanwhile, you know, you're having twins and our other friends are having kids," he said, referring to the son and daughter Bass welcomed with his husband Michael Turchin in October 2021.
Even though he and Rodriguez didn't become parents, they are sure to spread their love around through their nieces and nephews. "Amazing NKOTB dance party with my nephew Hunter and my BIL," he captioned a 2017 Instagram post. He is also a proud godfather. "Love watching my godson grow into a man. How handsome is he? Love you Luca!" he captioned another Instagram post.
Jonathan Knight suffered from generalized anxiety disorder for years
Jonathan Knight's struggles with anxiety started as soon as he found himself in the spotlight. "We performed in front of 30,000 people every night, and I had lots of anxiety attacks," he told People in 2000. His experience led him to leave New Kids on the Block in 1994, starting the process that culminated in the group's disbandment. "Those attacks had a big impact on my determining to leave the entertainment industry," he said.
Knight found it particularly hard to handle the fans' fanaticism, having to shield himself from unwelcome physical contact. "The most I got were some scratches, but those crowds could get out of control," he said. "I felt that we had done it long enough." Even though he stepped away from the spotlight, Knight continued to be consumed by the condition. "From 1994 to 1997 I did nothing," he told Oprah Winfrey in 2001 (via MTV). All he did was sleep. "If I was awake I had to deal with things. In order to avoid that I would just stay in bed," he said.
His anxiety attacks subsided after considerable hard work and treatment, but they returned in full force as soon as he returned to the limelight. In 2013, he made headlines when he walked off the stage mid-concert, to the astonishment of his bandmates. In a 2015 interview with Xtra, he revealed his struggle with generalized anxiety had never gone away. "It's still there," he said.
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.
Jonathan Knight suffered a serious injury while on tour with NKOTB
Severe anxiety wasn't the only issue to have caused Jonathan Knight to miss a New Kids on the Block concert. In May 2015, Jordan Knight, Joey McIntyre, Donnie Wahlberg, and Danny Wood had to perform without Jonathan after he suffered a tour bus accident. "Sorry I won't be on stage tonight. Had an accident on the bus. Banged up my face badly, broke my nose and got a few stitches," he said in a since-deleted tweet (via ABC News).
Jonathan didn't go into details regarding how the accident happened, but it likely didn't involve his bandmates trying to play a trick on him. "We don't prank," McIntyre had told People just days earlier. "I think everyone is afraid of pranking because if you prank, you're gonna get pranked back. I don't think anyone wants to make the first move." Even though his face looked pretty bad, Jonathan showed he had taken the incident lightly.
The same day he announced he would miss the performance, Jonathan shared a selfie to Instagram to show the facial damage to his fans. "........meanwhile back stage!" he captioned the photo. A day later, he further demonstrated his sense of humor by uploading a photo of the half of his face that was injured noting he was "feeling better" only to immediately share the other half. "......Just kidding," he captioned the shot that displayed the broken nose and all the burns and scratches.