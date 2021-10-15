Who Is Lance Bass' Husband?

*NSYNC member Lance Bass better be ready to say "Bye Bye Bye" to a good night's sleep because he and his husband just became the proud parents of twins! Bass shared the happy news on Instagram by posting photos of the babies' birth certificates, which revealed that their names are Violet Betty and Alexander James. The siblings were born via surrogate after Bass and his husband Michael Turchin suffered a number of setbacks and more than one devastating loss. According to People, the couple has been trying to become parents since at least 2019. Sadly, their surrogate previously miscarried another set of twins, as well as a baby boy.

The pandemic also complicated matters and slowed down the IVF process, but Bass and his spouse's dedication to becoming dads paid off. Their son and daughter arrived just in time to be double the trouble during the season of toil and trouble, and Bass couldn't be more excited to celebrate his first Halloween as a father. "I love Halloween. When I found out that they were going to be coming at Halloween, I immediately thought, 'Our baby announcement has to be some kind of Halloween theme,'" he told People in June.

The singer's spouse helped him make his vision a reality — they created a TikTok video that's a perfect parody of a horror movie trailer. And if you think Bass' hubby does an incredible job laughing maniacally and delivering his "they're coming" line, there's a reason for that.