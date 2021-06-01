Lance Bass Reveals Exciting Family News

Former *NSYNC boy bander Lance Bass has come a long way since his days singing and dancing on stage alongside Justin Timberlake, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, and Chris Kirkpatrick. On June 1, he revealed some truly exciting news about his family that fans would not want to miss.

As Today detailed, Bass grew up in a religious family throughout his childhood. He was just 16 when he became a member of *NSYNC, and the group eventually sold more than 70 million records during their years of popularity (per People). Throughout all those years, Bass hid what he knew about his sexuality from everybody. While he knew at the age of 5 he was gay, his upbringing in a Southern Baptist Church had taught him being gay was a sin. Bass kept this to himself until he had his first boyfriend when he was in his early 20s, and it was a couple of years beyond that before he told anybody in his inner circle.

Even after *NSYNC disbanded in 2002, Bass kept his sexuality private, eventually embracing it after a Fourth of July trip in 2006. "That was very liberating of course, but then the magazine started calling," he told Today. People noted that Bass met actor Michael Turchin in 2011 and the two married in 2014. On their 10th anniversary in May, they celebrated with new rings that remind Bass of "the 10 blissful years" he's had with Turchin. Now, the couple is revealing what's next for them.