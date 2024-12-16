Many who have managed to land themselves within the inner circle of Donald Trump and his family have discovered that association doesn't always stand the test of time. Just ask former New Jersey governor Chris Christie, ex-attorney general William Barr, and onetime national security adviser John Bolton — just a few of the numerous folks who were once trusted allies before being on the outs, trashed by Trump as, respectively, "a bum," "a gutless pig," and a "sick puppy." Then, of course, there's the sad downfall of beleaguered and embarrassment-prone Rudy Giuliani, once lauded as "America's Mayor" and now forced into bankruptcy after a court ordered him to pay $146 million to a mother and daughter whom he falsely accused of election fraud — at Trump's behest, no less.

Suffice it to say, being a MAGA insider can bring perks galore, yet can also be fraught with peril. The latest to wind up on the outside looking in is Kimberly Guilfoyle, the twice-divorced lawyer and former Fox News personality who has been at the epicenter of Trump's 2024 presidential campaign — in no small part due to her role as fiancée of Donald Trump Jr.

Once a fixture of Trump's ever-evolving group of insiders, her circumstances have seemingly changed radically and rapidly. So, how did it all go so wrong? To find out, read on to experience the rollercoaster ride that led to Kimberly Guilfoyle's rise and fall in Trump Land.