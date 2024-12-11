Kimberly Guilfoyle Accidentally Confirms She's Living In La-La Land After Don Jr. Affair Scandal

While Donald Trump Jr. seems to be publicly flaunting his relationship with his alleged mistress, his fiancee, Kimberly Guilfoyle, seems to have her mind in the Mediterranean.

Don Jr. and Guilfoyle got engaged back in 2020, but all signs point to the wedding never happening. While the couple hasn't publicly called off their engagement, several sources say they're kaput. And they really couldn't be further apart at the moment. Not only did the Daily Mail publish photos of the president-elect's eldest son enjoying a night out in Palm Beach with model and socialite Bettina Anderson on December 10, 2024, but Anderson herself shared an Instagram Story of a birthday card one could assume was from Don Jr. The big clue? Don Jr. is slyly tagged in tiny text in the top corner of the story.

The card is definitely not one you'd expect to be exchanged between people who are just good friends. It is printed with the word "loves" and bears the message, "Many have said you are aging out, but I think you are perfect. Happy birthday!" So, what's Guilfoyle been up to during all this?