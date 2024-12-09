Proof Vanessa Trump Hasn't Totally Iced Out Don Jr.'s Family Post-Divorce

It's hard to imagine Donald Trump Jr. pulling off the charm required to snag a wife, let alone staying married for over a decade, but somehow, he and Vanessa Trump made it work — for 12 years, no less — welcoming five children along the way. Their marriage eventually unraveled in 2018, and while Don Jr. wasted no time cozying up to longtime girlfriend (and fiance) Kimberly Guilfoyle, Vanessa has remained a steady presence in the family's orbit. And from the looks of things, that's not changing anytime soon.

When they called it quits, sources didn't hold back on why Vanessa walked. Apparently, Don Jr. was a massive cheapskate. "He treats her like a second-class citizen," the insider told Page Six. "He gives her very little help and has been keeping her on a tight budget. She doesn't live a lavish life and can very rarely pick up a check at dinner." As if being stingy wasn't enough, Vanessa reportedly couldn't stand his social media antics, including lying about being a competent dad. "She hates that he posts stuff online, pictures of their kids and how he paints the picture of him as a perfect father, like he's Mr. Dad. It's not the truth. And when he's not away on business trips, he's hunting and fishing."

Given all this, you'd think Vanessa would want to keep the Trumps at arm's length, outside of co-parenting their kids. But nope — she's still showing up to big family moments, proving that she hasn't completely cut ties and is still very much part of the picture.