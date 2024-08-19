Strange Things About Donald Trump Jr. And Vanessa Trump's Marriage Nobody Noticed Until It Ended

There is no shortage of outlandish and bewildering puzzle pieces to place together regarding the Trump dynasty. Take Donald Trump's eldest son for example, Donald Trump Jr., a sharp-tongued businessman whose former marriage to Vanessa Trump raised plenty of question marks. Not to mention the fact that the men in the Trump family have a long-standing reputation for being womanizers, often accused of misogynistic behavior, extra-marital affairs, and putting on a front while trouble brews behind closed doors.

Trump Jr. is no stranger to his personal affairs being attacked, and he and Vanessa's nearly 13-year marriage was no different. Taking a page from his father's book, however, he managed to breeze past the blows about his cheap spending habits, wandering eye, and controversial tweets while he and his then-wife went on to have five children together. Vanessa seemingly played the role of the dutiful homemaker, sticking by her former husband through every salacious news cycle while she focused on raising their many children. Their relationship eventually crumbled, however, and Vanessa ultimately filed for divorce, allegedly moving on to the next best thing — her Secret Service detail (more on that later).

The twists and turns of the many marriages, divorces, and subsequent marriages within the Trump family tree have captivated the public for years, and it's only right we take a trip down memory lane. Here's a look at all the strange things about Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump's marriage that nobody noticed until it ended.