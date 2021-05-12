Tiffany Trump Lashes Out At Reports About Her Involvement With The Secret Service

While many Trump family members continue to make headlines for political reasons, Tiffany Trump mostly keeps to the relationship department. She made her relationship with Michael Boulos official on Instagram in December 2017, according to People, and announced their engagement on January 19, 2020, just one day before her father Donald Trump left the White House. Timing!

As Tiffany wrote on Instagram at the time, "It has been an honor to celebrate many milestones, historic occasions and create memories with my family here at the White House, none more special than my engagement to my amazing fiancé Michael! Feeling blessed and excited for the next chapter!" Boulos seemed thrilled to be sharing his life with his fiance, writing in his own post, "Got engaged to the love of my life! Looking forward to our next chapter together." Tiffany's mother Marla Maples (one of Trump's two ex-wives) congratulated her daughter on her respective Instagram story as well. "Celebrating God's endless blessing of love. May God's blessings & love always light your path. Love you so much, mom," she wrote, per People.

Despite Tiffany's seemingly happy relationship with Boulos, rumors are swirling about her rumored relationship with ... someone else; a Secret Service agent while her father was in office. Keep reading for more details.