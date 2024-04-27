The Biggest Romance Rumors To Ever Surround Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr.'s father was once a tabloid fixture due to his infidelity, and now it's the heir's turn to have his love life sensationalized by celebrity gossip mags. While Donald Jr. has willingly followed his father's footsteps into the businesses of dealmaking and politics, having everyone all up in his romantic business is one way he may not want to emulate daddy dearest.

Donald Jr. admitted that he hated reading about Donald Trump cheating on his mother, Ivana Trump, with Marla Maples. He was a tween at the time, and the tawdry tabloid headlines provided his classmates with plenty of fodder to tease him. "Being driven into school every day and you see the front page and it's divorce! THE BEST SEX I EVER HAD! And you don't even know what that means," he lamented to New York Magazine. Eventually, his own amorous exploits caught the attention of gossip columnists. Page Six writer Chris Wilson once observed a cringeworthy interaction between Donald Jr. and Paris Hilton. "Donald Trump Jr. was like leaning over and trying to paw her and she's looking at me, holding on to me like a cat holding on to the side of a tree," Wilson recalled to Vanity Fair. "You know, like, 'Please help me.'" However, he seemingly wasn't an interesting enough subject back then; a photo of Donald Jr. and Hilton captioned "Art of the Feel" went unpublished. It wouldn't be until he got engaged that he began making regular tabloid appearances.