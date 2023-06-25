Ivana Trump Had Choice Feelings About Donald Jr.'s Cheating Scandal

News of the tragic death of Ivana Trump rocked her family. Despite her divorce from Donald Trump and his marriage to Marla Maples, Ivana's relationship with their kids, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump, remained extremely close. Ivana had suffered the indignity of her husband cheating on her with Maples, but she hadn't suffered in silence. So, it's no surprise that she waded right in when Donald Trump Jr. was caught up in a cheating scandal.

The end of her marriage to Donald had come as a surprise to the Czechoslovakian. In her 2017 memoir "Raising Trump," Ivana recounted Maples taunting her about her affair with Donald. "This young blonde woman approached me out of the blue and said, 'I'm Marla, and I love your husband. Do you?'" Ivana wrote. "I said 'Get lost. I love my husband.' It was unladylike, but I was in shock."

However, insiders said the writing had been on the wall for years. "I am married to the most wonderful husband. He is so generous and smart. We are so lucky to have this life," Vanity Fair claimed Ivana gushed to guests during a Mar-a-Largo dinner party as Donald rolled his eyes. "He seemed tired of hearing Ivana's endless praise; her subservient quality appeared to be getting to him," they wrote, alleging he literally threw in the towel and stormed out of the room. There was no sign of subservience years later, though, when Ivana Trump shared her choice feelings about Donald Jr.'s cheating scandal.