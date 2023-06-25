Ivana Trump Had Choice Feelings About Donald Jr.'s Cheating Scandal
News of the tragic death of Ivana Trump rocked her family. Despite her divorce from Donald Trump and his marriage to Marla Maples, Ivana's relationship with their kids, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric Trump, remained extremely close. Ivana had suffered the indignity of her husband cheating on her with Maples, but she hadn't suffered in silence. So, it's no surprise that she waded right in when Donald Trump Jr. was caught up in a cheating scandal.
The end of her marriage to Donald had come as a surprise to the Czechoslovakian. In her 2017 memoir "Raising Trump," Ivana recounted Maples taunting her about her affair with Donald. "This young blonde woman approached me out of the blue and said, 'I'm Marla, and I love your husband. Do you?'" Ivana wrote. "I said 'Get lost. I love my husband.' It was unladylike, but I was in shock."
However, insiders said the writing had been on the wall for years. "I am married to the most wonderful husband. He is so generous and smart. We are so lucky to have this life," Vanity Fair claimed Ivana gushed to guests during a Mar-a-Largo dinner party as Donald rolled his eyes. "He seemed tired of hearing Ivana's endless praise; her subservient quality appeared to be getting to him," they wrote, alleging he literally threw in the towel and stormed out of the room. There was no sign of subservience years later, though, when Ivana Trump shared her choice feelings about Donald Jr.'s cheating scandal.
Boys will be boys
After reports emerged about Aubrey O'Day's alleged affair with Donald Trump Jr. — which is believed to have contributed to his subsequent divorce from Vanessa Trump — his mom didn't hold back. "It's always distressing because I've been there," Ivana Trump told Page Six. "But I honestly don't know that many men who can keep their zippers up," she continued.
Per People, Donald Jr. and O'Day met on the set of his dad's reality show "Celebrity Apprentice." According to the singer and model, sparks immediately flew between the two, and they allegedly embarked on a steamy affair. O'Day claims that Donald Jr. was her "soulmate," and their alleged relationship was "passionate and connected and loyal and honest." The love story abruptly ended after Vanessa purportedly discovered text messages on her then-husband's phone.
Ivana said that she was the one who called Donald Trump to inform him that his son was getting a divorce, claiming he was less than happy to hear the news. Ivana admitted she was "very sad" too but confident her "good-looking" and "successful" son would have no issues bagging himself a hot new thang. Vanessa? Not so much. "She has five kids," Ivana told Page Six. "Who is going to date and marry the woman who has five children? Especially since she is young and she might want to have more." Ivana clearly believed there's a distinction between three and five kids, as she had zero problems finding suitors following her divorce from Donald Sr.
The next chapter
Donald Trump Jr. quickly landed a new squeeze after his divorce from Vanessa Trump. "We finalized our agreement at the end of last year," they announced in February 2019 (via Page Six). "We are incredibly lucky to have five amazing children and are committed to raising them together. Our kids and their happiness will always be our first priority."
That may be the case, but it didn't stop Donald Jr. from soon finding another priority in life. Per Insider, he began dating California Governor Gavin Newsom's ex-wife, Kimberly Guilfoyle, before the ink was even added to his decree absolute. The two started cropping up in photos in 2007 while they were both still married. Page Six reported they were an item in May 2018. They went Insta official in June 2018. "Great time floating the Stillwater River yesterday in MT with [Kimberly Guilfoyle]. It doesn't get prettier than this. What a way to spend a weekend," Donald Jr. captioned a pic of them with Guilfoyle rocking a camo Trump cap.
According to the Daily Mail, Donald Jr. proposed on New Year's Eve 2020. "Tonight was extra special celebrating [Donald Trump Jr.'s] birthday," Guilfoyle gushed on Instagram in January 2022, showing off a massive sparkler on her ring finger. "Don, you are strong, smart, courageous, funny, and the love of my life. I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together. Love you."