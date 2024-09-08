The Truth About Don Jr.'s Relationship With His Oldest Child Kai Trump

Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump weren't expecting Kai to arrive until early June 2007, but the girl had other plans. On May 11, 2007, Vanessa and Donald Jr. were at a gala at 7 World Trade Center, thinking they had a few weeks until they added Mom and Dad to their list of titles, but it happened just hours later. Kai was born the following day, becoming the first of Donald Trump's grandchildren. "Baby's great, Vanessa's great — and I'm getting used to the idea [of being a father]," Donald Jr. told People on May 13, 2007.

Despite rushing them off their feet, Kai's grand entrance changed his life for the better. "[Yesterday was] a hectic day [due to the early birth, but] it's definitely a changing experience. It's very cool," he added. He seemingly enjoyed the experience, indeed, adding another four to the brood. Between 2009 and 2014, Donald Jr. and Vanessa welcomed Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe. Donald Jr. often shares the fun times he has with his kids. He seems to particularly enjoy involving them in outdoor activities.

In March 2024, Donald Jr. took Kai skiing for some father-daughter bonding during her spring break. "Could not be having more fun with @kaitrumpgolfer," he captioned the Instagram post. However, Donald Jr. has also shown that he likes involving Kai in work-related events, such as the groundbreaking of Donald Sr.'s controversial golf course in Scotland in June 2016. Donald Jr.'s public interactions with Kai suggest that the two are pretty close.