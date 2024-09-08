The Truth About Don Jr.'s Relationship With His Oldest Child Kai Trump
Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump weren't expecting Kai to arrive until early June 2007, but the girl had other plans. On May 11, 2007, Vanessa and Donald Jr. were at a gala at 7 World Trade Center, thinking they had a few weeks until they added Mom and Dad to their list of titles, but it happened just hours later. Kai was born the following day, becoming the first of Donald Trump's grandchildren. "Baby's great, Vanessa's great — and I'm getting used to the idea [of being a father]," Donald Jr. told People on May 13, 2007.
Despite rushing them off their feet, Kai's grand entrance changed his life for the better. "[Yesterday was] a hectic day [due to the early birth, but] it's definitely a changing experience. It's very cool," he added. He seemingly enjoyed the experience, indeed, adding another four to the brood. Between 2009 and 2014, Donald Jr. and Vanessa welcomed Donald III, Tristan, Spencer, and Chloe. Donald Jr. often shares the fun times he has with his kids. He seems to particularly enjoy involving them in outdoor activities.
In March 2024, Donald Jr. took Kai skiing for some father-daughter bonding during her spring break. "Could not be having more fun with @kaitrumpgolfer," he captioned the Instagram post. However, Donald Jr. has also shown that he likes involving Kai in work-related events, such as the groundbreaking of Donald Sr.'s controversial golf course in Scotland in June 2016. Donald Jr.'s public interactions with Kai suggest that the two are pretty close.
Donald Trump Jr. and Kai have many interests in common
Donald Trump Jr. seems to have quite a few interests to bond over with his eldest daughter. Kai Trump is working toward becoming a professional golfer, a sport closely associated with the Trumps. In August 2024, she committed to play for the University of Miami's women's golf team, the Miami Hurricanes, showing she is serious about her career as an athlete. Donald Jr. couldn't be prouder of his daughter. "She works so hard at her game and in school and is an absolute rock star. I love you Kai," he wrote on Instagram after she won a women's club championship in March 2024.
But golf isn't the only thing Donald Jr. and Kai have in common. On June 29, 2024, Donald Trump's oldest son took his daughter to a UFC event, and she wasn't disappointed. "UFC 303 was a blast!" she captioned an Instagram post featuring photos of the famous faces she met, including Aaron Rodgers and Jelly Roll. Donald Jr., for his part, was envious of his daughter's lifestyle. "When I grow up I want to be my kids lol. So much love in that crowd! What a night," he captioned his own Instagram post.
Kai also shares an interest in politics with her dad. She has supported her grandfather on the campaign trail since he announced his candidacy in 2015. She solidified her interest in politics in July 2024 when she spoke at the Republican National Convention at just 17.
Kai Trump is also close with Vanessa Trump
Over the years, Kai Trump has expressed her love for Vanessa Trump on social media, often celebrating her on special occasions. "Happy birthday to the best mom on earth. Thank u for bringing me to golf every week. Thank u for being there for me. Thank u for taking care of me and my siblings. Thank u for everything. I LOVE YOU MOM," she captioned a December 19, 2019, Instagram post. Similarly, she deemed Vanessa "the best mom ever," in a 2021 Mother's Day Instagram post.
As the eldest, Kai likely took Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr.'s divorce pretty hard. Just two months after the two announced their separation in March 2018, Kai got a puppy for her 11th birthday. Donald Jr. shared that Kai had been asking her parents for a dog for years, adding that Bella was a gift from her aunt. "This one is going to be trouble ... just like Kai!" he captioned a Facebook post. In time, it seems Kai and her siblings adjusted to their parent's divorce.
The couple wanted to make their adjustment a priority despite their feelings for each other. "They are co-parenting, and while Vanessa is a hands-on mother and always there, Donald is also a good father. He is around for his kids," a source told People in May 2018. It seems to have worked out, as Kai seems tight with both of her parents and often shares appreciation for Donald Jr.